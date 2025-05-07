Panthers at Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 2 preview

TORONTO -- Joseph Woll will start for the Toronto Maple Leafs and veteran Matt Murray will dress as the backup in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

Woll played the final 29:46 of Toronto’s 5-4 victory in Game 1 on Monday after starter Anthony Stolarz came to the Toronto bench at 10:12 of the second period and began vomiting. Stolarz was subsequently taken out of the arena on a stretcher and evaluated at a hospital before being released and joining his teammates at the Ford Performance Centre, the team’s practice facility, on Tuesday.

Prior to leaving the game, Stolarz was involved in a collision with Panthers center Sam Bennett, who made contact with the goalie's head.

Asked after Toronto’s morning skate Wednesday about how Stolarz was doing, coach Craig Berube replied: “He’s fine. He’s recovering. He’s doing OK.”

Berube would not reveal what Stolarz was recovering from, and also would not say whether Stolarz would be able to return at some point in this best-of-7 series, which the Maple Leafs lead 1-0.

“Anything’s possible,” Berube said. “I don’t really have an answer for you on that right now.”

Woll, who has a Stanley Cup record of 4-2 with a 2.12 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in eight games (four starts), all with the Maple Leafs, finished with 17 saves in Game 1.

Berube said Murray was picked to back up Woll because he is far more experienced than Dennis Hildeby, the team’s other option in goal. Murray won the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins, in 2016 and 2017.

Florida, meanwhile, will get a boost on the back end with the return of Aaron Ekblad, who completed a two-game suspension for his hit on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagelin Game 4 of the first round.

Ekblad will slot back into the Panthers top defensive pair alongside Gustav Forsling.

“I think when I’m being physical and confident and maintaining good gap control throughout the ice, that’s when I’m playing a good game,” Ekblad said. “And that’s what the focus is.”

Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Playoff series own an all-time series record of 531-249 (.681), including a 6-2 mark during the 2025 First Round.

Here is a breakdown of Game 2:

Panthers: With Ekblad back on the team’s top shutdown pair, open ice will be even harder to come by for the Maple Leafs top line of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies. Knies, of course, scored the eventual winning goal on a breakaway in Game 1, so expect Ekblad to take on the responsibility to not let Toronto’s biggest threats get behind them. Berube does have the last change, but Panthers coach Paul Maurice is one of the best in the game at getting the matchups he wants on the road.

Maple Leafs: Toronto got off to a fast start in Game 1, punctuated by forward William Nylander's goal 33 seconds into the game. In the first 10 minutes, the Maple Leafs were the team that pressed and caused turnovers in the offensive zone, a forechecking game plan the Panthers usually employ. Indeed, Toronto gave Florida a dose of its own medicine Monday and will attempt to do the same once again.

Number to know: .950. Woll’s save percentage in the four previous Stanley Cup Playoff games he has started, stopping 113 of the 119 shots he has faced.

What to watch for: Berube has preached to his team there should be no retaliation against Bennett for the incident involving Stolarz, and that the best revenge is winning. Will his players heed his advice? Or will emotions take over, leading to the Maple Leafs taking undisciplined penalties?

What they are saying

“Are they bringing their skates?” -- Maurice, in response to how the reaction of Toronto fans to Bennett at Scotiabank Arena might affect his play.

“It’s different, obviously, with each goalie but I don’t think a lot of adjustments need to be made. As to the goalies handling the puck, there are certain things we might do a bit differently with Woll.” -- Berube on what changes in style of play might be needed with Woll in net rather than Stolarz.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich -- Nico Sturm -- Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich, Jaycob Megna, A.J. Greer, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Max Pacioretty, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)

Status report

Samoskevich will return after being a healthy scratch the past three games; he will replace Greer, a forward. ... Balinskis, a defenseman, will come out.

NHL.com independent correspondent Dave McCarthy contributed to this report