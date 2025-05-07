Mammoth name reveal latest ‘exhilarating’ experience for Utah 

With a nickname, logos and everything that goes with a permanent brand identity now officially a part of who they are, the excitement being felt around the Utah Mammoth is palpable as they forge ahead to the promise of even bigger moments and more exciting times.
"This is our mission to continue to help build these marks, our representation," Mammoth co-owner Ryan Smith said during a press conference announcing the official team name for Utah's NHL franchise and introducing the logos associated with it. "They will be iconic out in the world."
Smith was joined by his wife and fellow co-owner, Ashley Smith, along with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at the press conference at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday to announce and discuss the new team name and brand identity chosen after four rounds of surveys and nearly 1 million fan votes.
The naming of the team comes less than 13 months since the NHL established a new franchise on April 18, 2024, when Utah purchased the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes.
"From the second we announced the franchise to the players arriving at the airport and bombarding the airport, and filling the arena when we welcomed the team, and then game after game, win or loss, the energy was so exhilarating and a lot of fun to be a part of," Ashley Smith said. "It's the icing on the cake that those same fans chose the Mammoth. We are excited and Utah should be proud because we get to go build a culture around this strong identity."