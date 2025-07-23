Perry pumped for Southern California return after signing with Kings

BRAMPTON, Ontario -- Corey Perry is going home.

At least within about 30 miles of it, that is.

That’s roughly the distance between Honda Center in Anaheim, where his NHL career started two decades ago, and Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, where he’ll begin the next phase of his hockey journey, this one with the Los Angeles Kings, this season at age 40.

“It’s another new chapter, and I’m excited,” the forward told NHL.com this week at the 11th annual Smilezone Celebrity Golf Tournament at Lionhead Golf Club. “And it’s an area that I know very well.”

He should, given that he spent the first 14 years of his NHL career, starting with the 2005-06 season, with the Anaheim Ducks franchise (then called the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim), accruing 776 points (372 goals, 404 assists) in 998 games for the organization that picked him in the first round (No. 28) of the 2003 NHL Draft. It was a memorable run that saw Perry and fellow forward Ryan Getzlaf become the faces of the franchise en route to helping the Ducks win the Stanley Cup in 2007, then featured him receiving the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player four years later.

Leaving the Ducks six years ago kicked off a frenzied period for Perry that included stints with the Dallas Stars (2019-20 season), Montreal Canadiens (2020-21), Tampa Bay Lightning (two seasons, from 2021-23), Chicago Blackhawks (first part of 2023-24) and Edmonton Oilers (from Jan. 22, 2024, through 2024-25). Now, he’s back in Southern California after signing a one-year, $2 million contract with the Kings on July 1.

“Playing in California, playing in Anaheim for 14 years, you kind of call that home,” Perry said. “It was a big part of my career, my life, and it always will be.

“Going back to California, we know it’s not the exact same place, but it’s still exciting to go back to Southern California. We’re looking forward to it.”

He said the weirdest feeling associated with the move will come when the Kings make their first visit of the 2025-26 season to Honda Center to face the Ducks on Nov. 28.

“It’ll be strange to be in that building in a Kings jersey,” he said with a chuckle. “After all, there were a lot of years where I was on the home team there and they were the enemy.”