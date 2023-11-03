Welcome to the Hockey Fights Cancer Daily Digest. Though Hockey Fights Cancer is now a year-round campaign, most teams will be having their Hockey Fights Cancer nights during the month of November. NHL.com will provide all the highlights from each night as well as stories about the campaign, which turns 25 this year.
Here is the full schedule of team Hockey Fights Cancer Nights.
November 1
Hockey Fights Cancer is marking its 25th year this season.
Here, NHL.com Columnist Dave Stubbs writes about the history of the campaign.
And NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price writes about why Hockey Fights Cancer is important to him.
October 30
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins kicked off Hockey Fights Cancer month early with a celebration at TD Garden on Monday.
The Bruins filled out their “I Fight For” cards and showed up to the arena wearing the signature purple jerseys.
The Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys were raffled off by the Bruins Foundation.
Tickets to the game were donated to Boston area cancer patients.
During warmups, Charlie Coyle brought a fan to tears after tossing her a puck. The fan had a sign that read "I fought for my mom, world's biggest B's fan."