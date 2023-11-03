Latest News

Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin fined

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Bruins-Red Wings among highlights

Buzz: Hart, Couturier day to day for Flyers

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Fantasy EDGE: 3 early takeaways

On Tap: Thompson, Sabres seek 3rd straight win

Joe Pavelski turning back clock for Dallas with hot start 

Unmasked Evolution of leg pads has increased performance

Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets

Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard

Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Boisvert gets education watching Penguins captain Crosby

Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Latest news, images from around NHL

Welcome to the Hockey Fights Cancer Daily Digest. Though Hockey Fights Cancer is now a year-round campaign, most teams will be having their Hockey Fights Cancer nights during the month of November. NHL.com will provide all the highlights from each night as well as stories about the campaign, which turns 25 this year.

Here is the full schedule of team Hockey Fights Cancer Nights.

November 1

Hockey Fights Cancer is marking its 25th year this season.

Here, NHL.com Columnist Dave Stubbs writes about the history of the campaign.

And NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price writes about why Hockey Fights Cancer is important to him.

October 30

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins kicked off Hockey Fights Cancer month early with a celebration at TD Garden on Monday.

The Bruins filled out their “I Fight For” cards and showed up to the arena wearing the signature purple jerseys.

The Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys were raffled off by the Bruins Foundation.

Tickets to the game were donated to Boston area cancer patients.

During warmups, Charlie Coyle brought a fan to tears after tossing her a puck. The fan had a sign that read "I fought for my mom, world's biggest B's fan."