Hockey Fights Cancer initiative 'remains essential' 25 years later

November 1 marks the start of Hockey Fights Cancer in the NHL. Throughout the year, NHL.com will be telling stories of those in and around the League who have been impacted by cancer. Today, NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price shares why Hockey Fights Cancer month is important to him.

November 1 has always been a bittersweet day for me.

As a little kid, it meant Halloween was over, but there was a ton of candy to be had.

But since 2006, the year my dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, I’ve been acutely aware that Nov. 1 was the start of Hockey Fights Cancer Month in the NHL. It’s an extremely important initiative that turns 25 this year. It’s an initiative that has raised over $32 million since its inception while also raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer.

I wouldn’t say it’s a happy anniversary since the fight against cancer is as tough and important as ever. But it’s an important one, especially with the NHL now expanding awareness for the fight from one month to year-round.

And it’s not just the NHL, it’s everyone in the hockey world. The program is supported by the players, teams, NHL alumni, the NHLPA, NHL Officials’ Association, Professional Hockey Trainers and Equipment Managers, corporate marketing partners, broadcast partners and amateur hockey teams and leagues (American Hockey League, ECHL, Western Hockey League, Canadian Hockey League) and all throughout North America.

“Hockey Fights Cancer has united the National Hockey League family for a quarter-century,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a press release Wednesday. “Twenty-five years since its inception, Hockey Fights Cancer remains essential because the battle hasn’t ended -- rather, it continues to change and evolve. And the efforts of the NHL and NHLPA change and evolve with it, as they have with our strategic collaborations with The V Foundation and ESPN, and with AstraZeneca, to enhance Hockey Fights Cancer’s mission to support patients and accelerate life-saving research.”

It’s inspirational seeing how many people just in the hockey world are involved in this fight, but it’s also a stark reminder that cancer impacts everyone.

I know firsthand. In addition to losing my dad to pancreatic cancer in 2008, I lost one of my best friends, Steve Kelly, to the same disease in 2015. Just last year, my brother-in-law, Dan Tracey, lost his battle with glioblastoma, an awful and unrelenting form of brain cancer.

I’ve lost aunts, uncles, cousins, friends. I know friends who are waging their own battles right now.

Cancer never quits, and neither will the hockey world in the fight against it.

It was Jim Valvano, the legendary North Carolina State basketball coach who delivered the inspirational words, “Don’t give up … don’t ever give up” during the ESPYs on March 4, 1993, six weeks before he would die of bone cancer at age 47.

Those words are especially meaningful this year with the V Foundation joining the NHL and NHLPA in a strategic partnership that will focus on fundraising and ensuring the increased fundraising accelerates research by the best scientists in the world. The V Foundation was founded in 1993 and has granted over $310 million to cancer research.

“We are thrilled to launch this impactful partnership with the NHL and NHLPA, and for the inevitable advancements that will come as a result of cancer research funded by Hockey Fights Cancer,” said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. “This is a historic moment for the V Foundation and provides a meaningful opportunity for fans, all 32 Clubs, broadcast partners, and sponsors to accelerate cures that save lives. Together, we will fund game-changing breakthroughs that move us closer to winning our championship -- Victory Over Cancer.”

Also joining the fight this year is AstraZeneca, which is an official partner of Hockey Fights Cancer powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research to educate and empower NHL fans and the hockey community with simple steps for their health to face cancer with courage. Every time an NHL Player scores a hat trick (three goals in a single game) during the 2023-24 NHL season, including the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, AstraZeneca will donate $5,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer fund of the V Foundation, with a donation goal of up to $500,000. Through this multiyear partnership, AstraZeneca, the NHLPA, and the NHL will leverage the Hockey Fights Cancer platform to encourage fans to win at their own G.A.M.E: Gauge risk factors, Arrange a screening, Make a donation, Educate loved ones.

“At AstraZeneca, it is our bold ambition to one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death. We know we can’t achieve this alone -- bringing together passionate partners, like Hockey Fights Cancer, allows us to collectively support patients and redefine cancer care,” said Mohit Manrao, SVP and Head of US Oncology at AstraZeneca. “This partnership will further educate and empower hockey fans and the wider community with simple steps to face cancer with courage.”

To celebrate 25 years, the NHL and NHLPA will also partake in a giving campaign that donates $25,000 to 10 different cancer organizations, with a focus on the NHL/Hockey Community and organizations that service their local communities.

“The NHLPA is excited to be reaching the 25th year of our Hockey Fights Cancer initiative with the NHL, while bringing the V Foundation and AstraZeneca on board this year and continuing our work together with the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society,” said Marty Walsh, the NHLPA Executive Director. “As a cancer survivor, I am honored to join the Hockey Fights Cancer team, along with the Players, the League and the Clubs, as we continue to raise funds for research, increase awareness and provide further support to those who are dealing with this terrible disease. The hockey community is one that is committed to fighting cancer together.”

Of course, all 32 NHL teams will do their part with Hockey Fights Cancer nights, most of them coming in November. The Boston Bruins held their night Monday, and the Nashville Predators are having two nights -- including one April 4. As always, the teams will auction off special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and other items to raise money. There will also be a League-wide moment to recognize Hockey Fights Cancer on Nov. 30.