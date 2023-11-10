Short Shifts

Detroit Red Wings to give out Zamboni gravy boats

Arizona Coyotes mic up Michael Carcone toddler son

David Pastrnak supports New England Revolution before playoff game

Avalanche wear special T-shirts to honor Manson during Moms’ trip

Nottingham Forest FC honors Johnson's memory in 47th minute of Premier League match

Zdeno Chara New York City Marathon time

WHL Seattle Thunderbirds retire Patrick Marleau number

New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin plays goalie for son in cute video

NHL team theme night celebrations

Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game

Celine Dion meets Montreal Canadiens in Las Vegas

Ryan Reaves scares Maple Leafs teammates on Halloween

Adam Johnson honored by Ontario Reign

Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game

Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post

Avalanche name broadcast booth for late announcer McNab

On Hockey Fights Cancer Night, team honors beloved analyst who died last year

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Colorado Avalanche unveiled a special honor on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, renaming their broadcast booth after beloved late announcer Peter McNab.

McNab, a former NHL All-Star and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, called Avalanche games for 26 years, beginning during their first season in Denver and lasting through three Stanley Cup titles.

After his cancer diagnosis in 2021 he continued to call games while undergoing chemotherapy. McNab died in November of 2022 at age 70.

But his impact on the team and work away from the ice made him unforgettable to hockey fans.

"In his honor, we are officially naming it the Peter McNab broadcast booth," fans were told before a game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. "Thank you Peter. We are honored to have your name and legacy live on here at Ball Arena."