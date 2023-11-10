The Colorado Avalanche unveiled a special honor on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, renaming their broadcast booth after beloved late announcer Peter McNab.
Avalanche name broadcast booth for late announcer McNab
On Hockey Fights Cancer Night, team honors beloved analyst who died last year
© Colorado Avalanche
McNab, a former NHL All-Star and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, called Avalanche games for 26 years, beginning during their first season in Denver and lasting through three Stanley Cup titles.
After his cancer diagnosis in 2021 he continued to call games while undergoing chemotherapy. McNab died in November of 2022 at age 70.
But his impact on the team and work away from the ice made him unforgettable to hockey fans.
"In his honor, we are officially naming it the Peter McNab broadcast booth," fans were told before a game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. "Thank you Peter. We are honored to have your name and legacy live on here at Ball Arena."