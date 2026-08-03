Park hopes to complete journey from viral sensation to Oilers forward

After wearing hoodie to '25 Draft, prospect gets inspiration from uncle who played 14 NHL seasons

Aidan Park EDM dev camp

© Chris Ng-Muk-Yuen

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

If Aidan Park had expected to be selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, he would have dressed for the occasion.

In what became a memorable moment of that draft, the forward just happened to be in the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles when his name was called by the Edmonton Oilers in the seventh round (No. 223) and walked up to the stage in a hoodie and shorts to meet with team representatives.

“I was there the first night to support my friend Ryker Lee and he was picked by the Nashville Predators (No. 26), and they flew him out to Nashville the next morning,” Park said. “I had a couple of more friends that were picked the next day, and we were hanging out and the next thing you know the second-to-last pick is announced and I hear my name. It’s funny looking back.”

Park’s selection was witnessed by Lee, who was in the middle of a media availability in Nashville when his friend appeared on television in the Predators interview room.  

“That was my roommate last year and he just got picked in shorts and a hoodie,” Lee said, bursting with laughter at the time. 

Park saw Lee’s reaction as the clip went viral. 

“I don’t think I’ll ever hear the end of it,” Park said. “That’s a super funny clip and I definitely won’t forget that.”

Aidan Park walking to stage at NHL Draft wearing hoodie

© Adam Pantozzi/NHLI via Getty Images

Getting to the NHL, however, is no laughing matter for the 20-year-old, going into his second season at the University of Michigan. 

Park is trying to follow in the footsteps of his uncle Richard Park, a forward who played 14 NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild, Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders from 1994-2012. 

“We’re both really busy, but it’s great whenever I get to talk to him," Aidan Park said. "He played a long time in the NHL and he’s very knowledgeable. He’s a great person to talk to if I ever need to and I’m really lucky to have a great support system around me. Whenever I need to give him a ring, he’ll answer.”

Richard Park was a pioneer as the second Korean-born player in the NHL behind Jim Paek, who debuted with the Penguins in 1990-91. Richard, now a pro scout with the Wild, said he was delighted to see his nephew chosen in the draft.

“We had it on the TV and my wife and daughter were kind of just doing things around the house and it was getting towards the end, so we weren’t watching it or anything,” Richard Park said. “It’s my daughter who heard it first and she said, ‘Aidan just got drafted,’ and it was amazing. 

“I know that from a media perspective you like the whole hoodie and that storyline and that was a neat perspective, but for us as his relatives it was just a really happy moment of happiness and relief for Aidan. We’ve seen how much time and commitment he’s put into the sport, so we were just very happy for him.”

Aidan Park was selected following his final season with Green Bay of the United States Hockey League, where he had 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 55 games.

Last season, he had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) as a freshman at Michigan. He attended his second development camp with the Oilers in June.

Aidan Park Michigan 4

© Michigan Photography

“The University of Michigan is an unbelievable place and an unbelievable program,” Park said. “We had a really good team, and in my opinion, we were the best team in the country, and we had a tough loss in the Frozen Four (4-3 double overtime loss in semifinal to the University of Denver). 

“But being a freshman on such a loaded team, I learned a lot being surrounded by so many talented players that all work so hard. The older guys were great to me and all the freshmen, so I think I learned a lot.”

Park realizes it’s a long road to professional hockey, but is motivated by his uncle’s journey from South Korea to California to Toronto and eventually to the NHL. 

Richard Park immigrated with his family to the United States as a toddler, grew up in Los Angeles and moved to Toronto at the age of 13 with his older sister to play hockey. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (No. 50) of the 1994 NHL Draft and had 241 points (102 goals, 139 assists) in 738 games and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 40 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He also played for the United States at two World Junior Championships and four World Championships.

Aidan Park 3

© USA Hockey/Bjorn Franke

“His story, I think is really inspiring,” Aidan Park said. “He was really courageous all of his career as a pioneer and I think it’s really inspirational seeing the obstacles he had to overcome, he and a lot of people like him. I think the journey has been a lot easier for me, so I think I look at him with appreciation, and I really respect and admire his courage.”

The admiration is mutual. 

Richard Park is proud of the work his nephew has put in to get to this point and credits his brother’s family for supporting Aidan throughout his hockey journey. 

“If anything, if I was somewhat of a role model as far as setting a good example and showing him that anything is possible, that’s probably the most I’ll take credit for,” Richard Park said. “Aidan worked hard to create his own opportunities. He went through some tough moments so far in his young career that is only going to make him stronger and better at the end of the day. 

“He’s just starting out so he’s got everything in front of him, and we support in the background. My theory is whenever you’re in a position in a player’s life at a young age, the best thing you can do is support him and encourage him and if there’s anything that is ever asked of you, you be more than willing to help.”

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