Color of Hockey: Guest gig at Canadiens development camp 'dream' for Cook

She had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 89 games from 2010-13 and was a member of Cornell’s Eastern Athletic Conference championship teams in 2010-11 and 2012-13.

Cook returned home after her junior season in 2012-13 and went to work with the St. Regis Mohawk tribe’s prevention programs that focus on alcoholism and chemical dependency, suicide prevention, mental health and helping at-risk teens.

“I worked for our substance abuse program,” Cook said. “I ended up working there as a frontline worker, and then I became a coordinator of the program.”

She kept involved in hockey by coaching girls’ varsity hockey at Salmon River High, guiding the school to the New York State Finals in 2017-18. She also worked with teams in the Cornwall Girls Minor Hockey Association.

But Cook still had a playing itch to scratch. She moved to Australia and played in a women’s semi-pro league in Adelaide in 2019-20.

“Had an amazing experience in every way,” she said. “Hockey-wise, hockey wasn't the greatest, but the community of hockey in in Australia is so cool because it's a small community and it's growing like crazy.”

She resumed working with Indigenous communities when she returned to North America. She connected with Chabot, who is founder of First Assist, a nonprofit organization that uses sports as a motivational tool to encourage Indigenous youth to achieve academic success and promotes healthy habits.

“She was easy to put into communities that she's never been because she's an excellent role model for the young women who want to pursue an education,” said Chabot, who had 312 points (84 goals, 228 assists) in 508 NHL games with the Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings from 1983-91. “Maybe because she left her community at a young age to go to an NCAA school.”

Cook was also working with ActivNation, another organization that empowers Indigenous youth, when she decided it was time to go back to school to get a bachelor’s degree in public health.

She didn’t set out to be an NCAA coach but that changed after she enrolled at Potsdam in 2022 thanks, in part, to a building custodian she happened to strike up a conversation with on her way to her first biology class.

“He asked me what my background was and said, ‘Oh, you’re a hockey player? Well, you should be an assistant coach with us,’” Cook said. “Then I bumped into somebody else on campus and they said something similar.”

Days later, Cook introduced herself to women’s hockey coach Greg Haney and learned that his assistant coach had left to take a head coaching job elsewhere.

“By Week 2, I was offered the assistant coaching gig,” Cook said. “It was kismet.”

She became a coach who was enrolled in the same classes as some of her players.

“I'd see them at the rink then I’d see them every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in class,” she said. “They’d chirp, ‘Coach, you weren’t in class this morning.’ I’d go, Yeah, I was at a doctor’s appointment because I’m 30.’”

Cook was named head coach on September 11, 2023, after Haney accepted the women’s hockey head coaching job at Division III Elmira University in Elmira, New York.

She received her bachelor’s degree while a head coach in 2024 and proudly marched with the rest of the SUNY Potsdam’s graduating class at commencement.

“Absolutely,” she said. “I'd been waiting over 10 years to walk.”