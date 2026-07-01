McKenna can be 'foundation' for Maple Leafs, Devellano says

How good -- or shall we say great -- can Gavin McKenna become?

"McKenna is the real deal," Jim Devellano said in an email. "Yes, he'll be as good as Denis Potvin was for the Islanders when I scouted for them."

Devellano is senior vice president and alternate governor of the Detroit Red Wings, and he should know. He was an Eastern Canada scout for the expansion New York Islanders, hired in 1972 by general manager Bill Torrey, and chiefly responsible for directing Torrey to select Potvin with the No. 1 pick in the 1973 NHL Draft.

"Like Potvin was for the Islanders, McKenna can be the foundation for the Leafs," Devellano said. "When we picked Denis, Torrey and I felt we had a superstar for the next 15 years, and that's as long as he played on the island."

Devellano, a Hockey Hall of Famer in the Builder category, also discovered future Islanders legends Bryan Trottier, Mike Bossy and Clark Gillies, the foundation for the dynasty that won four consecutive Stanley Cup championships from 1980-83.

"McKenna gives the Leafs a superstar to build the team around, the way we did on the island," Devellano said, "Then we added draft picks like Potvin's defense partner, Ken Morrow (fourth round, No. 68, in the 1976 NHL Draft), who played on a team that won 19 straight (Stanley Cup Playoff) series."

When the 1973 draft was held at Montreal's Mount Royal Hotel, Potvin was the unanimous choice to go No. 1. There were no thoughts about a runner-up.

"I had no doubt about being the first pick," Potvin wrote in his 1977 autobiography, "Power on Ice."

"Ever since I was playing junior hockey, they were saying that I'll be 'The Next Bobby Orr.'"

Potvin retired from the NHL following the 1987-88 season as the League's all-time leader in playoff goals (56), assists (109) and points by a defenseman (165). He won the Calder Trophy in 1973 voted as NHL rookie of the year, the Norris Trophy as best defenseman three times (1976, 1978, 1979) and was Islanders captain during the dynasty.

(By comparison, Orr played for the Boston Bruins' Stanley Cup-winning teams in 1970 and 1972.)

NHL savants are debating McKenna's potential and how he'll stack up against past No. 1 picks.

"It's tricky to compare generational talents," said hockey writer Allan Kreda in an email. Kreda covered the Potvin era and authored Morrow's biography, "Ken Morrow: Miracle Gold, Four Stanley Cups, and a Lifetime of Islanders Hockey," published Sept. 30, 2025.