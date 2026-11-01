Lapierre’s family wear penguin costumes to watch Pittsburgh forward play

Hendrix Lapierre’s family waddled into Bell Centre sporting the perfect Halloween costumes on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward’s family dressed as penguins to watch Lapierre and his team face off against the Montreal Canadiens in their home province.

SportsNet Pittsburgh reporter Katie Florio caught up with Lapierre’s brother, Sebastian, to get the details on how the Halloween costume came about.

“It was my mom’s (idea),” Sebastian said in the interview. “It was a bit of a last-minute proposal, but we all agreed to it. She constructed five Penguin outfits and we just went with it.”