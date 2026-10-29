Montour scores in final minute, Kraken recover to edge Maple Leafs

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, Berkly Catton, Josh Mahura and Ryker Evans scored, and Mackie Samoskevich and Matty Beniers each had two assists for the Kraken (8-4-1), who have won three of four. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves.

“It was a low-event hockey game, and that's not a bad thing for us,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “So I thought we generated some chances, but I thought we kept it low-event for a reason. They've got some dynamic players over there, and 5-on-5, we were the better hockey team.”

It was the third time in four games the Kraken have blown a multigoal lead in the third period but recovered to win. But they’re now 8-0-0 in games where they have had a multigoal lead, tied with Boston (8-0-0) and Minnesota (8-0-1) for the most wins in the League in that scenario.

“When you're protecting a lead, you’re being more conservative,” Stephenson said. “You’re trying to obviously defend a little bit better, and sometimes you defend a little bit too much and kind of back yourself into a corner. I mean it's tough, but the more that you get into situations like that, the better off you are.”

Gavin McKenna had his first two-goal game in the NHL and added an assist for his first three-point game. Matthews had a goal and two assists and Jack Roslovic had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (7-6-2), who have dropped their past two after winning their previous four. Darren Raddysh had two assists and Bobrovsky had 12 saves.

“I thought we played a hard third period,” McKenna said. “That’s a good team over there, and I thought both teams played good games, and it comes down to the last 30 seconds. So it’s a frustrating one, but that’s one we definitely want back.”