NHL On Tap: McDavid brings season-opening point streak to face Rangers

He can’t be stopped

Can Connor McDavid’s November be as great as his October was? We’ll see how he starts when McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (10-2-2) play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (6 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS). The captain leads the NHL with 37 points (eight goals, 29 assists), 35 of which came in October. He finished one point shy of Mario Lemieux (16 goals, 20 assists in 1992-93) for second most in a single October in League history. Lemieux also has the October record of 38 points in 1988. This is the second half of a back to back for the Oilers, who defeated the New York Islanders 4-0 on Saturday with McDavid extending his season-opening point streak to 14 games. The Rangers (7-6-1), who are feeling the absence of injured goaltender Igor Shesterkin, have lost three in a row.