There are five games on the NHL schedule for Sunday. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: McDavid brings season-opening point streak to face Rangers
Hurricanes eyeing fourth straight win against struggling Jets; Kaprizov on brink of 500 points
© Dennis DaSilva/NHLI via Getty Images
He can’t be stopped
Can Connor McDavid’s November be as great as his October was? We’ll see how he starts when McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (10-2-2) play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (6 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS). The captain leads the NHL with 37 points (eight goals, 29 assists), 35 of which came in October. He finished one point shy of Mario Lemieux (16 goals, 20 assists in 1992-93) for second most in a single October in League history. Lemieux also has the October record of 38 points in 1988. This is the second half of a back to back for the Oilers, who defeated the New York Islanders 4-0 on Saturday with McDavid extending his season-opening point streak to 14 games. The Rangers (7-6-1), who are feeling the absence of injured goaltender Igor Shesterkin, have lost three in a row.
Hurricanes stay hot
The Carolina Hurricanes (11-2-2) look to win their fourth in a row when they play the Winnipeg Jets at Lenovo Center on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, TSN3, TVAS). The reigning Stanley Cup champions aren’t feeling any hangover effects, going 11-1-1 in their past 13 games. If goalie Pyotr Kochetkov starts for the Hurricanes, he’ll be going for a franchise-record 10th consecutive win to start the season. While it’s all been going great for Carolina, it’s been the opposite for the Jets (4-7-3), who have lost eight in a row (0-6-2).
Wild ways
Kirill Kaprizov can reach another milestone for the Minnesota Wild (9-3-3) when they play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena (3:30 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The forward is one point away from becoming the second player in their history to reach 500 points after Mikko Koivu, who did it in 681 games. Kaprizov has 499 points (244 goals, 255 assists) in 412 games. He also leads the NHL with 14 goals in 15 games this season. Alex Tuch is clearly enjoying his new surroundings with the Capitals (8-4-0), as the forward leads them with 10 goals in 12 games. He also leads the NHL with five game-winning goals.
Not Cool-ing off
Can Logan Cooley continue to add to his hot start to this season? He’ll get his chance for the Utah Mammoth (9-5-0) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena (4 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, NBCSP, SN1). The forward has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 14 games, including a hat trick in a 4-3 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Cooley is on a three-game road goal streak during which he’s scored six goals. The Flyers (3-8-4) have struggled throughout this early season and have lost three in a row.
Believe in Beckett
Beckett Sennecke can extend his home goal streak to six games for the Anaheim Ducks (5-7-1) when they host the Ottawa Senators at Honda Center (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KTTV, TSN5, RDS). Sennecke’s current five-game streak is tied for the longest by a Ducks player over the past 15 years with former forwards Mason McTavish (2024-25) and Rickard Rakell (2016-17). The Ducks could use more than Sennecke’s scoring, however, as they’re 1-4-1 at home this season. This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Senators (9-5-1), who defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Saturday.
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The schedule
Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes (1 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, TSN3, TVAS)
Minnesota Wild at Washington Capitals (3:30 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)
Utah Mammoth at Philadelphia Flyers (4 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, NBCSP, SN1)
Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers (6 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS)
Ottawa Senators at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KTTV, TSN5, RDS)