DiPietro’s hard road to Bruins net inspired by late mom

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When asked about that journey, DiPietro needs just a single word.

“Hell,” he said.

It’s a succinct choice for a player described as remaining relentlessly positive, relentlessly upbeat, even as the NHL career he had so long worked for and so long anticipated kept remaining out of reach.

He had made his debut at 19 years old for the Canucks, after being taken No. 64 in the 2017 NHL Draft, 47 picks ahead of Bruins starter Jeremy Swayman. DiPietro would make only single appearances in 2019-20 and 2021-22 before being traded to the Bruins on Oct, 27, 2022.

It was after the trade that DiPietro set out on the drive back home, a three-day undertaking that quickly turned from onerous to frightening when the 12-hour trek from Vancouver to Bozeman, Montana, included becoming stranded on two mountains, adding an extra 14 hours to the drive. That was followed by a trip to the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland, where the airline lost all his luggage, all his equipment, meaning he couldn’t participate.

It all felt like too much.

“It was very, very scary a few times and, so when I said I was really close to quitting hockey, I was very, very close,” DiPietro said. “It just seemed like the cards were stacked against me. … It was a lot of adversity in such a short window. And then your career’s going the wrong way.”

It was somewhere in this time period that Vic DiPietro picked up the phone and called his son’s agent, Rob Smith, who had spent almost 28 years as a police officer before retiring in 2010 and becoming an agent. He asked him to call his son.

DiPietro had some questions about becoming a cop.

“I reached out to Mikey and it was his decision what he was going to do, but I could tell when I first started to talk to him that he was going to grind it out,” Smith recalled, of DiPietro, who signed with him in 2013. “His call to me was, what do you think, OPP (Ontario Provincial Police), RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police), Windsor Police, what would be the best route to go type of thing?

“We discussed it a little bit, but I really never had the feeling that he was going to bail.”

DiPietro, though, said he was “seriously contemplating” retirement. He was tired of the slog, of the chances he wasn’t getting, of how far away his dreams were starting to seem.

But giving up was not part of how he was raised.

“My dad never lets me quit anything,” he said, as he reminded him of his contract, his obligations, of the chance to go out and have fun, to perhaps find the joy amidst the grind, even as he struggled with other players in his draft class finding success, winning the Stanley Cup, as he remained in neutral.

Then, he went to Maine.

“I fell in love with the game again down in Maine,” he said, of the Maine Mariners of the East Coast Hockey League, where he spent the 2022-23 season.