Rantanen stays hot, Stars hang on to defeat Blue Jackets

The forward has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past eight games.

Arttu Hyry had a goal and an assist, Miro Heiskanen had two assists, and Thomas Harley also scored for Dallas (8-5-1), which had lost its previous two games but finished a six-game homestand 4-2-0. Jake Oettinger made 25 saves.

Damon Severson scored for the Blue Jackets (5-7-0), who have lost two in a row. Jet Greaves made 14 saves.

Rantanen gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 2:16 of the first period on the power play. Wyatt Johnston received the puck from Jason Robertson at the left side of the net, and Johnston fed a backhand pass through the crease to Rantanen for a tap-in at the far post.

Harley put the Stars ahead 2-0 in the final second of the first period. Hyry missed a shot from the right side, and the puck rimmed up the left wall to Harley, who whipped a quick shot from the boards that got past Greaves at the near post.

Valeri Nichushkin appeared to have scored for the Blue Jackets on a shot from the slot at 2:23 of the third period, but after a coach’s challenge by Dallas, video review determined the Blue Jackets were offside on the zone entry at 2:11.

Severson made it 2-1 at 6:21 of the third period. Zach Werenski brought the puck low along the boards after a face-off win fed it in front to Severson, who outmuscled Rantanen to put the puck into the open side of the net.

Hyry scored an empty-net goal at 19:59 of the third period to seal the victory, their second goal of the game in the final second of a period.