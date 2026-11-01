DALLAS -- Mikko Rantanen scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 American Airlines Center on Saturday.
Rantanen stays hot, Stars hang on to defeat Blue Jackets
Scores on power play, Oettinger makes 25 saves for Dallas
The forward has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past eight games.
Arttu Hyry had a goal and an assist, Miro Heiskanen had two assists, and Thomas Harley also scored for Dallas (8-5-1), which had lost its previous two games but finished a six-game homestand 4-2-0. Jake Oettinger made 25 saves.
Damon Severson scored for the Blue Jackets (5-7-0), who have lost two in a row. Jet Greaves made 14 saves.
Rantanen gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 2:16 of the first period on the power play. Wyatt Johnston received the puck from Jason Robertson at the left side of the net, and Johnston fed a backhand pass through the crease to Rantanen for a tap-in at the far post.
Harley put the Stars ahead 2-0 in the final second of the first period. Hyry missed a shot from the right side, and the puck rimmed up the left wall to Harley, who whipped a quick shot from the boards that got past Greaves at the near post.
Valeri Nichushkin appeared to have scored for the Blue Jackets on a shot from the slot at 2:23 of the third period, but after a coach’s challenge by Dallas, video review determined the Blue Jackets were offside on the zone entry at 2:11.
Severson made it 2-1 at 6:21 of the third period. Zach Werenski brought the puck low along the boards after a face-off win fed it in front to Severson, who outmuscled Rantanen to put the puck into the open side of the net.
Hyry scored an empty-net goal at 19:59 of the third period to seal the victory, their second goal of the game in the final second of a period.