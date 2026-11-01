Thompson scores two more, Sabres edge Kings for third straight win

The Sabres went 2-for-3 on the power play for the second straight game. They had been in a 1-for-19 drought over their previous six games.

Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff credited the improvement to having his first unit available after Dahlin missed three games Oct. 13-17 because of an upper-body injury.

“You know, we’ve tried to run it out,” Ruff said. “We missed ‘Dahls’ for a couple games and got him back. You look at the power plays, the zone time, our entries … You put the work in, and we’re starting to see results.”

Thompson made it 2-0 at 15:38 of the second period, scoring on a snap shot from the right circle on a pass from Benson off the rush.

“All goal-scorers a lot of times can run a little hotter,” Ruff said. “They can get a cold stretch, but usually when they come out of it, they’re scoring like seven or eight goals in four or five games. And the chances are there. That line these last couple games has had great chemistry.”

Perry cut it to 2-1 at 17:24 on the power play when Trevor Moore’s one-timer from the right circle deflected in off Perry for his first goal of the season. The goal was initially waved off for goaltender interference, but the play was overturned after the Kings successfully challenged.

“No, that’s a good goal,” Luukkonen said. “That’s not goalie interference. I would have been (upset) myself if they called it goalie interference.”

Lee tied it 2-2 just 1:29 into the third period. He was alone in the crease to put in Scott Laughton’s centering pass from the trapezoid shortly after a power play expired.

“Exactly where he was when he scored the goal, right in front of the net, he seems to get a lot of chances in that area,” Laviolette said.

NOTES: Thompson has 223 goals in 502 games for the Sabres, passing Rene Robert (222) for ninth in franchise history. … Kings forward Martin Chromiak made his NHL debut and had one shot on goal in 17:31 of ice time, including 4:27 on the power play. He played on the first line with Alex Laferriere and Artemi Panarin because Adrian Kempe was out with an undisclosed injury. He is day to day.