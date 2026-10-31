Lightning fall to Predators in shootout after Kucherov’s trade request

“That’s Kucherov. Just watching him, he’s a proud Bolt,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “He came in tonight to help us win a hockey game. That’s what he’s done his whole career here. He gave us a (heck) of a chance. It’s too bad we couldn’t pull that one out.”

It was reported on Friday by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet that Kucherov, the reigning Hart Trophy winner in the final season of an eight-year, $76 million contract he signed July 10, 2018, told the Lightning he would not re-sign with the team and instead would like to be traded.

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois then released a statement saying they are not planning on trading Kucherov.

“We are aware of the media reports regarding the future of Nikita Kucherov with the Lightning,” BriseBois said in a statement posted on the team’s social media account. “We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita.”