NASHVILLE -- Nikita Kucherov had three assists in his first game after he requested a trade, but the Tampa Bay Lightning lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators in a shootout at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Lightning fall to Predators in shootout after Kucherov’s trade request
Forward has three assists for Tampa Bay; Stamkos ties it in third, gets deciding goal for Nashville
“That’s Kucherov. Just watching him, he’s a proud Bolt,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “He came in tonight to help us win a hockey game. That’s what he’s done his whole career here. He gave us a (heck) of a chance. It’s too bad we couldn’t pull that one out.”
It was reported on Friday by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet that Kucherov, the reigning Hart Trophy winner in the final season of an eight-year, $76 million contract he signed July 10, 2018, told the Lightning he would not re-sign with the team and instead would like to be traded.
Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois then released a statement saying they are not planning on trading Kucherov.
“We are aware of the media reports regarding the future of Nikita Kucherov with the Lightning,” BriseBois said in a statement posted on the team’s social media account. “We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita.”
Lightning players were surprised to learn of Kucherov’s trade request, but forward Brayden Point doesn’t believe it will be a distraction for the team.
“That’s his business,” Point said. “He’s my teammate, he’s my friend, and that’s how I’ll treat him. … He’s going to play hard. We can’t look into the future. Right now, he’s a Bolt. Like I said, he’s a friend, and that’s how we’ll go about it.”
Steven Stamkos scored the tying goal at 7:27 of the third period on the power play before recording the lone goal of a four-round shootout to win it for Nashville.
“It’s been tough this year with the shootouts and overtime and not getting that extra point,” Stamkos said. “Obviously we’ve been in a ton of games where we’re getting points. When you start getting the odd one, it starts to accumulate. That was a big win for our group.”
Adam Edstrom scored, and Filip Forsberg and Nick Perbix each had two assists for the Predators (5-4-5), who had lost two in a row and seven of nine (2-3-4). Justus Annunen made 22 saves before stopping all four Tampa Bay attempts in the shootout.
“We don’t give in, we don’t give up,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “We keep fighting. If it’s within a game, within momentum, within a season, we keep coming at you. That’s probably the strength of our group, that resilience and that kind of culture that’s built here.”
John Carlson had a goal and an assist, and Jake Guentzel and Victor Hedman also scored for the Lightning (8-4-1), who had earned points in five of their previous six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves.
Reid Schaefer, playing for the first time since Oct. 22, gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 11:14 of the first period. He picked up a pass from Alex Kerfoot along the boards and fired a wrist shot from the right side past Vasilevskiy for his first goal of the season.
Carlson tied it 1-1 at 13:38 when his wrist shot from the point deflected off Edstrom’s stick and into the net.
Guentzel put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 just 18 seconds into the second period, redirecting another Carlson shot from long range.
Edstrom answered 27 seconds later to tie it 2-2. Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli failed to keep the puck in the offensive zone, allowing Edstrom to take possession, skate the length of the ice and use a backhand-forehand move to knock a snap shot into the top right corner.
“It’s not one thing, but I think tonight the rushes against … the first two goals were very similar,” Carlson said. “You want to be aggressive and play on your toes, but we can’t be giving up odd-man rushes.”
Hedman gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead at 3:23 off Kucherov’s pass from the corner, beating Annunen with a wrist shot from the high slot.
Jayden Struble tied it 3-3 at 19:42 on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot.
Conor Geekie put Tampa Bay back in front 4-3 at 3:31 of the third period. Jeffrey Viel whipped a pass from behind the net to Geekie, who was alone in the slot for a wrist shot.
Stamkos then tied it 4-4 at 7:27 on the man-advantage after collecting his own rebound off the post.
NOTES: Stamkos’ game-tying goal was his first ever against his former team and Vasilevskiy, marking the 166th different goaltender he has scored on between the regular season playoffs. Stamkos also tied Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL’s all-time power-play goals list with 246. … Kucherov assisted on Tampa Bay’s first three goals, matching Joe Thornton (58) for the 14th-most three-assist games in League history. … Forsberg recorded multiple points for the fourth consecutive game. He has nine points (four goals, five assists) over that span. … Annunen had played 82 career games without participating in a shootout.