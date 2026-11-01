Lehkonen scores twice, Avalanche cruise past Flames

Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (8-5-1), who have won two straight and three of their past four (3-1-0). Cale Makar had four assists, Devon Toews had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves.

“I thought the effort was really good. I think intentions were right, played the right way, top line was really good,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I thought Blackwood was exceptional, made big saves when we needed him.

“He was awesome and made some huge saves for us.”

Joel Farabee and Martin Pospisil each scored for the Flames (6-8-0), who have lost two of their past three following a four-game winning streak. Arsenii Sergeev made 28 saves in his season debut.

“I thought we had some stretches where we had some pretty good zone time but not able to generate. So there are certain hard parts of the game that I felt like we needed more in tonight,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “There's areas that we can work on and make sure we're better for the next time we play this team. The challenge a lot of times is the pressure that you get on them and where you put pucks, and if you let them build it, they're hard to handle.”

MacKinnon scored to make it 1-0 Colorado at 14:13 of the first period with a wrist shot from high in the left circle that rung the left post over Sergeev’s shoulder. Makar attempted a centering pass to Necas that was deflected and bounced over to MacKinnon for the quick release.

"We're a team that has to kind of continue to build throughout the game, but felt like we started OK,” Makar said. "A lot of bad neutral zone play early on, and then we kind of cleaned it up and figured it out a little bit."