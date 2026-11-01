DENVER — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice to extend his point streak to nine games in the Colorado Avalanche’s 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Ball Arena on Saturday.
Lehkonen scores twice, Avalanche cruise past Flames
Forward extends point streak to nine games, Makar has four assists for Colorado
“(I’m) playing with really good players,” Lehkonen said. “Just trying to get to the quiet ice and find openings in the offensive zone. And I mean, also with the guys that I play with, they find me more often than not. So yeah, just try to shoot and get it toward the net.
“I'm just trying to find holes, and I mean, a couple of good bounces for sure.”
Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (8-5-1), who have won two straight and three of their past four (3-1-0). Cale Makar had four assists, Devon Toews had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves.
“I thought the effort was really good. I think intentions were right, played the right way, top line was really good,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I thought Blackwood was exceptional, made big saves when we needed him.
“He was awesome and made some huge saves for us.”
Joel Farabee and Martin Pospisil each scored for the Flames (6-8-0), who have lost two of their past three following a four-game winning streak. Arsenii Sergeev made 28 saves in his season debut.
“I thought we had some stretches where we had some pretty good zone time but not able to generate. So there are certain hard parts of the game that I felt like we needed more in tonight,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “There's areas that we can work on and make sure we're better for the next time we play this team. The challenge a lot of times is the pressure that you get on them and where you put pucks, and if you let them build it, they're hard to handle.”
MacKinnon scored to make it 1-0 Colorado at 14:13 of the first period with a wrist shot from high in the left circle that rung the left post over Sergeev’s shoulder. Makar attempted a centering pass to Necas that was deflected and bounced over to MacKinnon for the quick release.
"We're a team that has to kind of continue to build throughout the game, but felt like we started OK,” Makar said. "A lot of bad neutral zone play early on, and then we kind of cleaned it up and figured it out a little bit."
Necas extended it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 2:37 of the second period. Nazem Kadri fed him a cross-ice pass from below the right circle, and Necas one-timed it short side off the hip of Sergeev from under the left dot.
Lehkonen pushed it to 3-0 at 5:48. Makar made a move around Matvei Gridin and backhanded a pass to Lehkonen to set up the play as Lehkonen scored with a snap shot from the slot.
“He's playing really well right now, and that line is humming,” Makar said. "Art’s finding really good spots offensively to put pucks in the net and then facilitate for other guys too. He's definitely one of the hardest working guys I know, comes to compete every single day, and he's getting rewarded right now.”
Nelson scored to make it 4-0 at 9:07 when he redirected Gabriel Landeskog’s centering pass out of the air in front of the crease.
Farabee cut it to 4-1 at 10:50 after he fanned on a shot in the slot but kicked the loose puck to his blade and tucked it around the right leg of Blackwood at the top of the crease.
“I think we actually did a lot of good things, and they're a really good team and they score if you give them the chance,” Farabee said. “They just got a couple quick, and it's tough to get back. But I don't think the score really told the story of that game. I thought it was a lot closer, and we had a lot of chances early in the third too, I thought, but yeah, just fell a little short.”
Pospisil scored to make it 4-2 at 1:59 of the third period when he one-timed Ryan Strome’s centering pass at the right side of the crease. Strome stole the puck from Brent Burns behind his own net, turned up ice, and fed Pospisil crashing the net for the shot past the left leg of Blackwood.
“I think they were way faster. I think they had a way better forecheck and was pretty tough. But I think the third period was way better,” said Pospisil. “I think we were trying to play simple, but in neutral zone, they had way more speed than us, and always when they dump the puck, they (were) always first on the forecheck. So yeah, we have to watch some clips, and we have to have to be better next game.”
Lehkonen made it 5-2 at 4:09 when he redirected Makar’s point shot from the slot. Lehkonen tipped the puck down and and five-hole.
“He just keeps doing the right things, going to the right areas of the ice,” said Bednar. “Almost had another one tonight. He's playing the right way and playing hard, and you see he gets rewarded for going to the net and stopping at the net.”
Flames defenseman Jake Middleton left the game late in the third period after contact in his own zone. There was no update on him after the game.
NOTES: Lehkonen has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in his nine-game point streak. … The Avalanche are 12-0-1 in their past 13 games against the Flames, including five straight wins. … Farabee has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his past eight games. … Makar became the second player in the past 30 years to record four assists on Halloween, joining Corey Perry (one goal, four assists in 2008). … Makar also became the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record four points on Halloween, after Tomas Kaberle (one goal, three assists in 2009), Risto Siltanen (four assists in 1981) and Bobby Orr (one goal, three assists in 1970). … Jared Bednar won his 453rd game and passed Joel Quenneville (452 with Chicago) for the ninth most wins for single franchise.