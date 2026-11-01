Anderson, Canadiens hold off Penguins for fifth win in row

Sidney Crosby scored with 3:11 remaining in the third period to draw the Penguins within 5-4 and tie Marcel Dionne for sixth on the NHL points list with 1,771. He is 27 points behind Ron Francis (1,798) for fifth.

“It’s crazy. I grew up with a Fathead of him on my wall,” Pittsburgh defenseman Spencer Stastney said of Crosby. “So it’s special and the fact that he’s still doing it and doing it at a high level, it’s surreal. I know we’re all happy for him, but it would have been nice to get a win for him tonight too.”

Crosby added two assists, Karlsson also had a goal and two assists, and Rickard Rakell and Tommy Novak each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (5-7-2), which was 2-0-1 in its previous three games. Sergei Murashov made 22 saves.

“We needed to be better at just kind of controlling momentum,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said. “And tonight I thought that factored in.”

Karlsson’s power-play goal at 2:08 of the first period put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0. Crosby became the NHL’s all-time assist leader with one team when he set up Karlsson, who scored on a one-timer from the left point.

“Again, it’s incredible,” Muse said. “You’re talking about an NHL record, the history of this league and how long it’s been around, and how many great players have been there, you know, to be the guy who now is moving into the top of those leaderboards, a category like that. I’ve said it before, it’s nothing short of incredible.”