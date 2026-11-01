MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson had two goals and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens held on for their fifth straight win, 5-4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bell Centre on Saturday.
Anderson, Canadiens hold off Penguins for fifth win in row
Forward has two goals, assist; Pittsburgh's Crosby ties Dionne for sixth on NHL points list
Jacob Fowler made 25 saves for his seventh consecutive victory, Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, and Lane Hutson had two assists for Montreal (9-3-2), which extended its point streak to seven games (6-0-1).
“Fantastic goaltending again,” Kreider said. “They had their pushes and he came up with some big saves, and we were able to get some big blocks too.”
Anderson blocked a shot by Erik Karlsson with 50 seconds remaining in the third, the first of three shots Montreal blocked in the final minute.
“I just tried to get in the lane and obviously it was lucky that it hit me,” Anderson said. “I missed two blocks before that, so I wasn’t happy, but I’m just glad we got the win tonight.”
Sidney Crosby scored with 3:11 remaining in the third period to draw the Penguins within 5-4 and tie Marcel Dionne for sixth on the NHL points list with 1,771. He is 27 points behind Ron Francis (1,798) for fifth.
“It’s crazy. I grew up with a Fathead of him on my wall,” Pittsburgh defenseman Spencer Stastney said of Crosby. “So it’s special and the fact that he’s still doing it and doing it at a high level, it’s surreal. I know we’re all happy for him, but it would have been nice to get a win for him tonight too.”
Crosby added two assists, Karlsson also had a goal and two assists, and Rickard Rakell and Tommy Novak each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (5-7-2), which was 2-0-1 in its previous three games. Sergei Murashov made 22 saves.
“We needed to be better at just kind of controlling momentum,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said. “And tonight I thought that factored in.”
Karlsson’s power-play goal at 2:08 of the first period put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0. Crosby became the NHL’s all-time assist leader with one team when he set up Karlsson, who scored on a one-timer from the left point.
“Again, it’s incredible,” Muse said. “You’re talking about an NHL record, the history of this league and how long it’s been around, and how many great players have been there, you know, to be the guy who now is moving into the top of those leaderboards, a category like that. I’ve said it before, it’s nothing short of incredible.”
With his 1,112th assist, all with the Penguins, Crosby moved one ahead of Ray Bourque, who had the first 1,111 of his 1,169 career assists with the Boston Bruins. An additional assist on Novak's goal later in the period pushed his total to 1,113.
“Obviously I’ve been pretty fortunate to be a part of this organization for a really long time and it’s crazy how fast it goes,” said Crosby, the Pittsburgh captain. “But I’m definitely honored to be in that company.”
Oliver Kapanen tied it 1-1 at 2:41 with his first goal of the season, scoring with a one-timer past Murashov’s blocker from the left face-off circle.
Anderson put Montreal up 2-1 at 3:05, just 24 seconds after Kapanen tied it. He curled toward the right face-off dot after the puck came to him when Pittsburgh forward Hendrix Lapierre’s pass went off Kreider and shot past Murashov to the blocker side for the third goal in 57 seconds.
Novak tied it 2-2 at 7:28. He cut across the net front and slid the puck between Fowler’s pads on the backhand.
It appeared Montreal’s Cole Caufield scored a fifth goal in the first 9:26, but it was overturned after Pittsburgh challenged for goaltender interference.
Alexandre Texier did make it 3-2 for the Canadiens at 1:54 of the second period. Hutson spun around and sent a pass to the right edge of the crease to set up Texier, who deked around Murashov’s pad to score.
Kreider pushed it to 4-2 at 2:21. Murashov made a pad save on his initial shot, but Kreider stuck with it and scored with a backhand off the rebound.
Rakell drew Pittsburgh within 4-3 at 3:45 with the third goal in 1:51. He scored from the top of the slot off a pass from Karlsson, who cut off Montreal defenseman Arber Xhekaj’s clearing attempt right on the blue line to set up the goal.
Anderson made it 5-3 at 13:06. He got credit for his second goal of the game when Hutson’s point shot struck him before going into the net off Penguins defenseman Kris Letang’s left leg.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know I got it,” Anderson said. “I told Lane it was his. I didn’t feel anything. I was kind of surprised.”
Crosby cut it to 5-4 at 16:49 of the third when he scored a power-play goal from the right edge of the crease.
NOTES: It was the 299th time Crosby has recorded a point on the first goal of the game. Three players have factored on 300 such goals: Wayne Gretzky (328), Jaromir Jagr (326) and Gordie Howe (320). … With his three points, Karlsson (952) passed Brent Burns (950) for the 10th most by a defenseman in NHL history. Karlson has 218 goals and 734 assists. … Fowler joined Carey Price (2007-08) and Jakub Dobes (2025-26) as the third rookie goalie to have a winning streak of at least seven games for Montreal in the past 40 years. … Canadiens forward Phillip Danault had an assist in his 800th NHL game. … Montreal forward Kirby Dach was a late scratch because of illness; Florian Xhekaj entered the lineup and had an assist in 7:34 of ice time.