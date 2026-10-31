Kucherov’s contract ‘his business’ say Lightning teammates

Kucherov is coming off his fourth straight 100-point season (130 points; 44 goals, 86 assists in 2025-26) and second Hart Trophy. He leads the Lightning with 18 points (four goals, 14 assists).

He is in the final season of an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) he signed July 10, 2018. Kucherov has been eligible to sign a new deal since July 1 and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Linemate Brayden Point expects Kucherov’s contract situation will not affect his play on the ice.

“That’s his business,” Point said. “He’s my teammate, he’s my friend, and that’s how I’ll treat him. … He’s going to play hard. We can’t look into the future. Right now, he’s a Bolt. Like I said, he’s a friend, and that’s how we’ll go about it.”

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said much the same prior to the game.

"I will sit here and tell you nothing has changed in what our goals are this year just, maybe, the context of how it is going to go about,” Cooper said. “Kuch is 100 percent a part of this team. He wants to be a part of this team for this season and he is committed to be with the group that loves him and the group he loves.

“What I don't want to get skewed in all of this is if Kuch turns the puck over or the play does not go exactly his way and he shows frustration or, at some point, the coach who is coaching him is showing frustration with him or somebody else on the team and, then, everybody says, 'Oh my God. He wants out.' That will not be the case. Jon Cooper will coach the team the way Jon Cooper has always coached the team and Kuch is going to play like the superstar he is and the way he has for a decade and a half and that is how it is going to continue. All the rest of it is outside noise and, for Kuch internally, what happens after our season is over, that's Kuch's right and he has earned that right for whatever happens. For us, it probably made the team stronger."

NHL.com independent correspondent Russell Vannozzi contributed to this report