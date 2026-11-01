Senators score four straight, pull away from Sharks

Cozens had put the Senators up 1-0 at 13:25 of the first period. He took a pass from Stutzle, raced down the right wing around San Jose defenseman Darnell Nurse and put a snap shot through Nedeljkovic's five-hole.

"(Stutzle's) such a great player. He creates so much space, and it's fun to play with him tonight," Cozens said. "I think we had some chances with (Fabian Zetterlund) too, and we were able to sustain some O-zone time."

Misa tied it 1-1 at 16:06. Jacob Trouba had his shot from low in the right circle stopped by Ersson before collecting his own rebound and feeding Misa at the edge of the crease, where he finished into an open net.

"I didn't even know that puck was coming, and he got it to me," Misa said of Trouba. "He's a great defenseman."

NOTES: Stutzle and Batherson tied Marian Hossa (nine in 1999) and Alexei Yashin (nine in 1996) for the second-most goals by a Senators player in an October. Bob Kudelski scored 10 in October of 1993. Stutzle’s 21 points in the month are also the most by any Ottawa player in an October. … Ersson entered Saturday 0-3-1 in six games (three starts) this season. He was traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 26. … Senators forward Hayden Hodgson served the first of a two-game suspension for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke during Ottawa’s 6-5 overtime loss on Thursday.