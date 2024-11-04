Canada projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament. This will be the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto.

The international tournament is 100 days from Monday, with tickets for each site on sale via ticketmaster.com. With the NHL season off and running, NHL.com wanted to take an updated look at what the rosters for each country could look like, using a panel of three staff writers and editors to compile a list of 23 players (20 skaters, three goalies) for each team.

NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price, staff writer Derek Van Diest and LNH.com staff writer Nicolas Ducharme unveiled their original Canada roster in February and an updated one in July. With the official rosters being announced in about a month, Ducharme, Price and Van Diest take another shot at it now with some changes. Also, six players (marked by an asterisk) were named to the roster last month.

Here is the Canada projected roster (listed alphabetically by position):

Forwards (13)

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins*

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche*

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins*

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers*

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning*

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

Steven Stamkos, Nashville Predators

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

We have two changes to this forward group from July, and it’s safe to say they are based on the first month of the regular season. Scheifele, who has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) through the Jets’ first 12 games, is one of the new additions to the roster. The other is Stone, who has stormed out of the gate with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 12 games. They replace Zach Hyman, who was on the first two roster projections but has just four points (two goals, two assists) in his first 12 games with the Edmonton Oilers, and Robert Thomas, who has one goal in seven games for the Blues and is out at least five more weeks with a broken ankle. Hyman and Lafreniere finished tied in points for the final spot, but the Rangers forward, who has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 11 games, appeared on all three ballots, while Price left Hyman off his. Stone and Schiefele add some much-needed grit to this talented and experience group. Lafreniere, 23, and Bedard, 19, are the only players on the roster who are not at least 27 years old. Let’s face it, this forward group is stacked, no matter who fills out the final two spots. Six of the forwards (Bedard, Crosby, MacKinnon, McDavid, Lafreniere and Stamkos) are former No. 1 picks in the NHL Draft, seven (Crosby, MacKinnon, Marchand, Point, Reinhart, Stamkos and Stone) are Stanley Cup champions and three (Crosby, MacKinnon and McDavid) are former Hart Trophy winners as NHL MVP. Three (Crosby, Marchand and Stamkos) won gold for Canada at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, while MacKinnon, McDavid and Schiefele played for Team North America at the World Cup. -- Price