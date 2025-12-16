NEW YORK -- Cutter Gauthier scored two goals in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves, and the Anaheim Ducks ended a two-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday.
Gauthier scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Ducks edge Rangers
Trouba gets assist against former team; New York is 1-2-2 in past 5
"I thought we had really more of a direct way of playing tonight. We played a little simpler," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "We talked about, hey, we've got to get some points here. You lose two games, it's almost like you're giving away everything. Every game is critical because everybody is in the same boat, but it was a very big response from our team and happy for the guys coming back here as well."
Jackson LaCombe scored a short-handed goal assisted by Jacob Trouba, the former Rangers captain who was playing his first game at The Garden since New York traded him to Anaheim last season on Dec. 6, 2024.
Ducks forward Chris Kreider was also playing against his former team for the first time since being traded to Anaheim on June 12. He spent the first 13 seasons of his NHL career with the Rangers.
The Rangers showed video tributes to both players in the first period.
"It was a little weird," Kreider said. "It took me a couple of shifts to remember the guys in blue weren't my teammates. It was just, I think, a weird game. Maybe next time it'll feel a little more normal. I had a little adrenaline dump in the first period, a little bit of tunnel vision and nerves like my first game here in New York."
Anaheim (20-12-1) improved to 2-2-0 in the first four games of a five-game road trip that ends Tuesday in Columbus, while New York has dropped four of its past five (1-2-2).
"I think we played a pretty good game 5-on-5; it basically came down to special teams," Rangers forward J.T. Miller said. "The penalty kill was really good today, just gave up one there at the end. The power play wasn't sharp enough, and we gave one up, so that's the game."
Matthew Robertson scored and Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves for the Rangers (16-14-4), who had a four-game home point streak end (2-0-2). They fell to 4-9-3 at home and were held to one goal or less for the ninth time in 16 home games.
New York played without center Mika Zibanejad, who was a healthy scratch because he missed a team meeting Monday morning, coach Mike Sullivan said.
"I'm not going to get into specifics on why we made decisions the way we made them," Sullivan said. "We believe strongly in a process that we've put in place here for our team and it's as simple as that. We have a certain set of expectations that we all hold ourselves accountable to. At the end of the day, that's what it's about, and we all take ownership and responsibility for it. Mika and I had a discussion, we made a decision, and we move on. He's an important player for us. He's a terrific player and he's a terrific person."
Gauthier gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead at 5:51 of the third period, scoring at the end of a Ducks power play.
Beckett Sennecke snuck past Miller to carry the puck into the offensive zone on the right side. He sent a pass across to Gauthier, who scored from above the left hash marks with a blocker side shot past Shesterkin.
"The pass (to me) was a little in front and I kind of just poked it ahead," Sennecke said. "I just kind of looked up and saw Cutter, passed it to him on his tape and he did the rest. I said it to him, (but) there's not many people in the world that can shoot a puck like he can. It's pretty incredible to watch. It's on and off his stick in a heartbeat. It's like rising. It's a bullet."
Gauthier said he worked on his shot during the morning skate with Ducks NHL player development coach Julien Tremblay.
"I wanted to work on getting shots through defenseman," he said. "I feel like a lot of this season I've been getting shots off the rush and I'm either whiffing them or hitting defensemen in the legs. The biggest thing is to get it on and off quick and try to be as accurate as you can. Beckett made a really nice pass to me and I just tried to shoot it."
Gauthier scored an empty-net goal to make it 3-1 at 19:38 before Pavel Mintyukov scored with Shesterkin in the net at 19:57 for the 4-1 final.
"I thought for two periods we really liked our game," Sullivan said. "In the third period when they scored right at the very end of their power play, we didn't seem to have the push that we hoped for down the stretch to get that goal back."
LaCombe scored a short-handed goal at 7:18 of the second period to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead. It came six seconds after the Rangers had a 5-on-3 advantage, and 17 seconds after Dostal came across to stop Vincent Trocheck's shot from the left side into what at first looked like an open net.
Trouba moved the puck out of the defensive zone while the Ducks were still killing the 5-on-3. Ryan Poehling got to it in the neutral zone and drove the puck to the net, angling his body to get a shot on goal. The rebound came to LaCombe, who scored on his second attempt.
"'Poehls' took it to the net and I'm sitting there thinking, 'Well, OK,'" Quenneville said. "Then we're still fighting for the rebound and I'm thinking, 'OK, what happens if it goes the other way?' But we got lucky. It was one of those plays you'll take. Not very often that situation happens."
New York made it 1-1 on Robertson's goal at 16:18. The officials called it a good goal after initiating a video review to determine how the puck went into the net-- off Vincent Trocheck's high stick or Dostal's. The video showed it was in fact Dostal who batted the puck into the net.
NOTES: Rangers forward Matt Rempe played 9:01 and had five hits in his return to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 23. He missed 24 games with a broken thumb.