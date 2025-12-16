Reinhart scores twice, Panthers defeat Lightning

J.J. Moser and Max Crozier scored for the Lightning (18-12-3), who are 2-2-1 in their past five games. Jonas Johansson made 19 saves.

"You've got one team in Florida on their fourth game of a road trip in a couple of different time zones, so they're tired," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "You've got us, basically...this is our fifth game in five different cities. I thought they looked like two tired hockey teams, they got the lead and hung on to it. With tired hockey teams mistakes are made. They capitalized on theirs and we didn't."

Reinhart gave Florida a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 2:16 of the first period. Aaron Ekblad chipped the puck up to Reinhart in the Panthers' defensive zone and Reinhart skated down the ice on a 2-on-1 before beating Johansson five-hole with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Lundell extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:48 when he finished on 3-on-1 rush, burying a wrist shot far side from the right circle.

"When we play with that pace and intensity, that's when [Bobrovsky] is at his best," Reinhart. "We got out to that little lead and I thought after the first, they probably created more, but I liked the way we stuck with it and brought it back to them. That's a big win for us."