Zito talks Panthers handling adversity to start season in Q&A with NHL.com

GM also discusses desire to re-sign Reinhart, ‘wonderful’ coach Maurice, fan support

zito_112723

© Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- After a surprising run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers are off to a strong start this season.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito feels fortunate that’s the case.

After losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights in the best-of-7 Final last spring, the Panthers had to overcome a rash of injuries to begin this season.

They’ve done that, so far. The Panthers (13-7-1) are second in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the first-place Boston Bruins.

“We will take it,” Zito told NHL.com. “There have been some hiccups as just about every team does. But the margins are narrow and the gap between second and ninth is two or three points. It is still early.”

Florida was without three of its top players to start the season. Defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour missed the first 16 games following surgery. Center Sam Bennett was out due to a lower-body injury to begin the season -- and then was hurt upon his return Oct. 30 against Boston.

Knowing Ekblad and Montour would miss substantial time following the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and after losing veteran defensemen Radko Gudas and Marc Staal in free agency, the Panthers signed several free-agent defensemen, including Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Niko Mikkola and Dmitry Kulikov.

Uvis Balinskis, a defenseman who’d played in Europe, was signed during the playoffs.

Zito’s foresight helped bridge the gap until Ekblad and Montour returned earlier this month.

Now fully healthy, the Panthers look to build on a strong start to the season.

Zito sat down with NHL.com to talk about how their depth helped the Panthers overcome those key injuries, Sam Reinhart’s hot start and future with the team, and why he thought Paul Maurice was the right coach for this group.

Are you surprised at all by the Panthers quick start this season, considering the injuries?

“We had the luxury of planning because we knew two of them would be out. The silver lining to that is Balinskis gets his chance and we see he’s a pretty good player. We also found out that we have some defensive depth. We all know we will need it. It is one thing to plan and it is another to see these guys step up. The new guys warmed up pretty quickly. You expect an adjustment period, but they came in hungry and ready to play.”

How pleased have you been with the Ekman-Larsson signing (one year, $2.25 million on July 1) and his play (five goals, six assists, 22:36 average ice time in 20 games)?

“We have been very lucky, blessed and fortunate to see so many players come here and flourish, have career years. Look at Carter Verhaeghe, Anthony Duclair, Alex Wennberg, Gustav Forsling. There are so many more. It is a pretty significant number of guys -- and they are all different players, different personalities. That starts with the coaches. It has been unbelievable. Even some of the guys who were here got better. For ‘OEL,’ he’s a pretty good player, right? He’s a puck-moving defenseman and has fit right in.’’

Reinhart is off to a terrific start (team-leading 13 goals, 25 points) and can be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Have talks on a new contract started?

“Sam is a guy we would like to keep around. I am thrilled with the production and very happy for him. He works awfully hard and does so many little things for our team. He is a great leader and is a great person. It has been fun to see him get off to this start. He’s a pretty good hockey player. Last year he was snake-bitten but he is off to a great start.’’

FLA@OTT: Reinhart scores PPG on a wraparound shot

The Panthers have two other high-profile free agents in Montour and Forsling. Any concern in not being able to keep everyone?

“It is no secret we have to try and put together a team that wants to be here and understands what we’re trying to build. It starts with [Aleksander] Barkov and [Matthew] Tkachuk as far as our philosophy goes. We could sign a player to a max contract, but then, we would probably tell them not to come because then we won’t be able to win. We’re going to try and get everyone paid fair and put together a winning team with people who want to be here.”

Seventeen of your first 20 games were decided by two-goals or fewer. Is that a carryover from how the Panthers ended last season and played throughout the playoffs?

“I think we have a 60-minute mentality and a manner of play. One thing I have noticed is, if we have a late lead, we’re not playing to protect it but continue playing the system. That ultimately protects the lead. It is a hard style because it requires focus and diligence. It is a group continuing to do some of things which made us successful in the second half of last season. It works for the guys who were here, and it works for the new guys.”

Why is Paul Maurice’s coaching style so effective with the Panthers?

“From the day we hired him to the time when we got off to a rough start, he did not change one bit. He has empathy for the players but, at the same time, he has an ability to hold everyone accountable. He is honest. There is a trust between himself and the players. He has a plan and it is not a random plan. It works and he stuck to it. Hey, he’s coached several thousand games (1,786; third in NHL history) right? He has a little bit of experience. And his staff are hard-working, sincere guys who want to teach and want you to succeed. They will do everything they can to help. On the day we announced his hiring, I said he has a high IQ and a high emotional IQ. The guy continues to amaze me. He is a wonderful, wonderful person.”

How much fun has it been to see the building in Sunrise full almost every night? You have had four sellouts in 10 games and are averaging 18,126 fans per game.

“It is awesome. It has just been so great to see what is going on here. We interact with fans every so often. To see the people who have supported us through the years have so much fun, enjoy this team and the personality of the players is very, very exciting."

