Rangers fall to Flyers, fail to gain in Eastern wild card

Foerster scored two goals in the third period. Travis Sanheim, Jakob Pelletier, Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers in the third. Jonny Brodzinski, J.T. Miller and Chris Kreider had the Rangers' goals in the period.

Noah Cates and Ryan Poehling each had two assists, and Aleksei Kolosov made 24 saves in his first appearance since Jan. 2 for the Flyers (32-37-9), who have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Mika Zibanejad had three assists and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves, but the Rangers (36-35-7) lost their third straight game and remain eight points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

New York and Montreal each have four games remaining. The Rangers could be eliminated from playoff contention as soon as Thursday.

Vincent Trocheck's short-handed breakaway goal at 11:33 of the first period gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

Foerster tied it 1-1 at 9:03 of the second period, scoring with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Garnet Hathaway's short-handed goal at 16:43 of the second gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead.

Artemi Panarin tied it 2-2 at 18:32, roofing a backhanded shot into the top left corner.

Sanheim gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead at 3:05 of the third period. He grabbed the puck below the goal line to the right of the net, pulled it to his forehand and put it in.

The Rangers tied it 3-3 at 5:38 on Brodzinski's shot from left side.

Miller made it 4-3 at 7:01, scoring with a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Pelletier tied it 4-4 one minute later, knocking in the rebound of Owen Tippett's shot.

Couturier gave Philadelphia a 5-4 lead at 11:55, when he found a juicy rebound off Quick's blocker in the left circle and one-timed it into the net.

Foerster made it 6-4 with a one-timer from the left circle at 15:33.

Kreider scored from the left hash marks at 18:10 to make it 6-5.

Foerster completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:05 to make it 7-5, and Tippett added another empty-netter at 19:48 for the 8-5 final.