PWHL notebook: Spooner, Knight among players in Women’s World Championship

Regular season wrapping up

Nine regular-season games will remain when the league resumes play. The Montreal Victoire clinched a playoff spot two weeks ago and remain in first place with 48 points (11-6-3-7). The Sceptres are in second place with 45 points (12-2-5-8) and can clinch a playoff spot with one point in their next three games. The Fleet (8-6-4-9; 40 points), Ottawa Charge (11-1-4-11; 39 points) and Minnesota Frost (8-5-4-10; 38 points) are in a tight race for the last two playoff spots. The New York Sirens (7-4-4-12; 33 points) would need seven out of nine points in their last three games to remain in the playoff picture.

Knight, Fillier duke it out on top; Desbiens, Frankel lead goalies

Knight and Sirens rookie forward Sarah Fillier continue to lead the league in scoring. Knight is first with 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 27 games, and Fillier is right behind her with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 27 games. Sceptres forward Daryl Watts is third with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 27 games. At the other end of the ice, Victoire goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens and Fleet goalie Aerin Frankel continue their dominant seasons. Desbiens’ 13 wins and .932 save percentage lead the league. Frankel is second with 12 wins and a .924 save percentage.

From making plays to making clothes

Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle are entering the fashion world. The Frost forwards unveiled their new clothing in collaboration with local brand SotaStick. The clothing line, called The Duo, has purple T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Heise as a black cat and Zumwinkle as a golden retriever wearing their Frost jerseys. Heise told the “Jocks in Jills” podcast the clothing line is an accurate representation of their personalities in their friendship.