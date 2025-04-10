PWHL notebook: Spooner, Knight among players in Women’s World Championship

Tight playoff race awaits when season resumes from break

Victoire celebration shot

© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the Professional Women’s Hockey League throughout the season. Today, a look at some of the top storylines, including the international break for the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship and a tight playoff race.

Pause for World Championship

The PWHL season is on an international break for the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship taking place in České Budějovice, Czechia, from April 9-20. There are 57 PWHL players participating in the tournament, representing seven of the 10 countries. Toronto Sceptres forward Natalie Spooner is appearing in her 11th World Championship for Canada. Sceptres forward Hayley Scamurra scored twice, and Boston Fleet captain Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist in the United States’ 7-1 win against Finland to open the tournament on Wednesday. The PWHL will return to action on April 26.

Regular season wrapping up

Nine regular-season games will remain when the league resumes play. The Montreal Victoire clinched a playoff spot two weeks ago and remain in first place with 48 points (11-6-3-7). The Sceptres are in second place with 45 points (12-2-5-8) and can clinch a playoff spot with one point in their next three games. The Fleet (8-6-4-9; 40 points), Ottawa Charge (11-1-4-11; 39 points) and Minnesota Frost (8-5-4-10; 38 points) are in a tight race for the last two playoff spots. The New York Sirens (7-4-4-12; 33 points) would need seven out of nine points in their last three games to remain in the playoff picture.

Knight, Fillier duke it out on top; Desbiens, Frankel lead goalies

Knight and Sirens rookie forward Sarah Fillier continue to lead the league in scoring. Knight is first with 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 27 games, and Fillier is right behind her with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 27 games. Sceptres forward Daryl Watts is third with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 27 games. At the other end of the ice, Victoire goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens and Fleet goalie Aerin Frankel continue their dominant seasons. Desbiens’ 13 wins and .932 save percentage lead the league. Frankel is second with 12 wins and a .924 save percentage.

From making plays to making clothes

Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle are entering the fashion world. The Frost forwards unveiled their new clothing in collaboration with local brand SotaStick. The clothing line, called The Duo, has purple T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Heise as a black cat and Zumwinkle as a golden retriever wearing their Frost jerseys. Heise told the “Jocks in Jills” podcast the clothing line is an accurate representation of their personalities in their friendship.

Latest News

Buium chasing 2nd straight national championship at Frozen Four

Budweiser sends special cans to goalies who Ovechkin never scored against

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Devils, Oilers, Blues can clinch berths

Landeskog loaned to AHL on conditioning assignment by Avalanche

McDavid, Draisaitl expected back for Oilers before Stanley Cup Playoffs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canadiens' success in stretch run hot topic on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Ovechkin thrills 895 school kids at Capitals practice

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Ray Shero, longtime NHL executive, dies at 62

Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek to return for Wild against Sharks

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 9

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk may not return for Senators before playoffs

EDGE stats: Quinn Hughes' skating distance fuels Canucks comeback

Ovechkin talks goals record with 'Good Morning America'

Sabres miss playoffs for NHL-record 14th consecutive season

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups