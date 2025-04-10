NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the Professional Women’s Hockey League throughout the season. Today, a look at some of the top storylines, including the international break for the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship and a tight playoff race.
PWHL notebook: Spooner, Knight among players in Women’s World Championship
Tight playoff race awaits when season resumes from break
Pause for World Championship
The PWHL season is on an international break for the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship taking place in České Budějovice, Czechia, from April 9-20. There are 57 PWHL players participating in the tournament, representing seven of the 10 countries. Toronto Sceptres forward Natalie Spooner is appearing in her 11th World Championship for Canada. Sceptres forward Hayley Scamurra scored twice, and Boston Fleet captain Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist in the United States’ 7-1 win against Finland to open the tournament on Wednesday. The PWHL will return to action on April 26.
Regular season wrapping up
Nine regular-season games will remain when the league resumes play. The Montreal Victoire clinched a playoff spot two weeks ago and remain in first place with 48 points (11-6-3-7). The Sceptres are in second place with 45 points (12-2-5-8) and can clinch a playoff spot with one point in their next three games. The Fleet (8-6-4-9; 40 points), Ottawa Charge (11-1-4-11; 39 points) and Minnesota Frost (8-5-4-10; 38 points) are in a tight race for the last two playoff spots. The New York Sirens (7-4-4-12; 33 points) would need seven out of nine points in their last three games to remain in the playoff picture.
Knight, Fillier duke it out on top; Desbiens, Frankel lead goalies
Knight and Sirens rookie forward Sarah Fillier continue to lead the league in scoring. Knight is first with 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 27 games, and Fillier is right behind her with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 27 games. Sceptres forward Daryl Watts is third with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 27 games. At the other end of the ice, Victoire goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens and Fleet goalie Aerin Frankel continue their dominant seasons. Desbiens’ 13 wins and .932 save percentage lead the league. Frankel is second with 12 wins and a .924 save percentage.
From making plays to making clothes
Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle are entering the fashion world. The Frost forwards unveiled their new clothing in collaboration with local brand SotaStick. The clothing line, called The Duo, has purple T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Heise as a black cat and Zumwinkle as a golden retriever wearing their Frost jerseys. Heise told the “Jocks in Jills” podcast the clothing line is an accurate representation of their personalities in their friendship.