Longtime Panthers fans pumped up prior to Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Juan Carlos Otero was jet-lagged, anxious, excited and hopeful on Sunday.

The South Florida resident and founder of the Amerigol LATAM Cup hockey tournament sleepwalked his way through the day. He flew across North America to see the Florida Panthers face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 and Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Otero was hoping to watch his beloved Panthers hoist the Cup for the first time in franchise history.

That didn’t happen.

“Being a Panthers fan for 30 years, to me, I would feel worse if they won it on the road and I wasn’t there than if I went and they lost,” said Otero, who took his daughter and her boyfriend on the long treks.

Otero is among a generation of South Floridians who have been faithful fans of the Panthers since the team entered to NHL in 1993. They are now riding an emotional roller coaster after watching Florida go up 3-0 in the best-of-7 Final, and then seeing Edmonton win three straight to force Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Oilers are the third team in NHL history to force Game 7 after being down 3-0 in the Final. They are trying to become the first team since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs to win the Cup after trailing 3-0.

Otero hopes history doesn’t repeat itself.

“It’s exciting, but it’s very stressful,” Otero said. “I don’t want to think anything negative, because it’s a possible dream come true. It’s historical with Game 7. I just hope it’s historical in a positive sense.”