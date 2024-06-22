Maurice, Panthers focused on 'feeling positive about' Game 7 of Cup Final

Paul Maurice was in no mood Saturday morning to look back. Rather, the Florida Panthers coach would only look ahead to Monday, when the Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

How this series got here -- and the Oilers’ historic run up to it -- is a big topic, but Maurice has no interest in anything but the one more game that will decide the Cup champion.

"I'm not concerned about the past at all," Maurice said Saturday from Edmonton, hours after his team lost 5-1 in Game 6 to the Oilers.

“Our plan is set. It started last night after the game. Met this morning, did video, do the same tomorrow, get ready to play. I know it's 3-3. The concern of the previous three games certainly didn't affect Edmonton, and it won't affect us."

Florida had completely controlled the series with three straight victories to take a 3-0 lead, and a Cup celebration appeared very close.

But since then, the Oilers have outscored the Panthers 18-5 in winning three consecutive elimination games and have become the third team in NHL history to force a Game 7 after being down 3-0 in the Final.

They will try to become only the second team in League history to win four straight games in the Final after losing the first three, joining the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.