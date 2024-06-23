Oilers fans charter flight to Florida for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Ninety-five fans arrived at Edmonton International Airport on Sunday morning, most wearing Edmonton Oilers jerseys in orange, blue and white. Some wore hard hats. Two wore orange spacesuits.

Al Sim lugged a special carry-on: a nearly life-sized replica of the Stanley Cup. As if he were Phil Pritchard, the Keeper of the Cup from the Hockey Hall of Fame, he wore white gloves.

“I don’t want to touch it,” Sim said. “No one in our group is going to touch it. I won’t let anybody touch it. Nobody touches it until we win it.”

The fans chartered a flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, so they can be there when the Oilers play the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Oilers haven’t won the Cup since 1990. This is their first appearance in the Cup Final since 2006, when they rallied from a 3-1 series deficit against the Carolina Hurricanes but lost Game 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

And now they have a chance to become the second team in NHL history to rally from a 3-0 series deficit in the Cup Final and win the Cup, after the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I think that’s the attraction for a lot of people making this jaunt,” said Curtis Palichuk, who helped arrange the charter. “We’re fortunate to be in a position where we can do this. It’s definitely once in a lifetime.”

When the Oilers lost the first three games of the series, Palichuk figured they would force Game 5. But Game 6?

Game 7?