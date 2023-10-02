Color of Hockey: Baez, Guerra, Hernandez friendly collegiate rivals

John Arceo, youth hockey coordinator at the Kendall Ice Arena in Miami and an assistant coach for Miami-Dade High School, said Baez, Guerra and Hernandez thriving in Division I hockey shows how much the sport has evolved in Florida and in the Hispanic community.

“For them to be who they are and to get to that level of hockey, it shows how the game has expanded for everybody, becoming available to a lot more kids,” Arceo said.

Guerra agrees.

“I think it says a lot to be able to expand kind of outside the typical baseball, football kind of path lines in Florida and the Hispanic community,” he said. “I think it says a lot for people who want to branch out. They can play any sport and be successful at it.

“The nice thing about Florida is you get as much ice time as you need. There's not a ton of people on the ice, so it's really nice to be able to just get out there and work on your skills when you don't have team practices … You can just kind of go out there, stick and puck, skate and shoot, kind of work on your game. I think that's how I think that's how the three of us really got to the college level, being on the ice a whole lot more than a lot of other people are able to in the country.”