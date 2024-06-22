Hyman living out childhood dream entering Game 7 of Cup Final with Oilers

EDMONTON -- Zach Hyman grew up the oldest of five brothers playing road hockey on the street in front of their house in the Forest Hill neighborhood of Toronto.

They played their version of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

"All of our buddies whatever age group would come over and we'd set the nets up in the middle of the street and we would play and most times we'd make up a Game 7," said Hyman, the Edmonton Oilers forward. "That's when everybody would go crazy, throw up your stick in the air as a 10-year-old. Your brother would come over and punch you in the face. But, yeah, that's what you dream of. This is an opportunity that could be once in a lifetime. It's a special opportunity that we need to take advantage of."

Hyman will play in the real thing at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS), the Oilers earning the opportunity to play Game 7 of the Cup Final and forcing it on the Florida Panthers by coming back from down 3-0.

Hyman, in fact, was asked if it's more enjoyable to know that he's going to get to play in a Game 7 in the Cup Final or to realize the path the Oilers took to get here, the history they've made and are still trying to make, becoming just the third team in NHL history and first in 79 years to force a Game 7 after falling behind 3-0 in the series.

Only the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup after losing the first three games in the Cup Final. The Oilers are trying to do something 82 years in the making.

"Oh, I hope I'm never in a position that I'm down 0-3 that we have to do this again," Hyman said. "I hope we're never in that spot. It's not a fun spot to be in down 0-3. Having said that, you have an opportunity to do something unbelievable. I think we have an opportunity to do something really, really special. But it doesn't mean anything unless you do it. Like, you've got to do it. Nobody is getting ahead of themselves in this room. There's one more game left and it's going to be the hardest one."