Ekblad’s return to Panthers from suspension in Game 3 of Eastern 1st Round ‘wasn’t easy’

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aaron Ekblad is already prepared to put his first NHL game in seven weeks behind him.

The Florida Panthers defenseman returned Saturday after serving a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. Ekblad finished minus-4 in 20:20 of ice time in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amerant Bank Arena.

“It felt like every time I went to make a pass out there, it was knocked down,” Ekblad said. “I think it got better and better as the game went on, but I just couldn’t find any easy plays out there. … When I was out there, the puck happened to go into our net. That’s a tough spot to be in, but that’s the playoffs.

“You have to refocus, get ready for the next one. Onward and upward.”

Florida leads the best-of-7 series 2-1 and will host Game 4 on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Ekblad said he would have had some nerves before Game 3 even had he not missed the previous 20. The 29-year-old admitted he had butterflies prior to his first game back, which was played on a bigger stage than his previous appearance on March 8.

“It was the same feeling I have always had going into every playoff game,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a tough thing to do, coming in during the middle of a series after missing 20 games. I missed a lot of time.

“It wasn’t easy. The nerves, the anxiety were big, there’s no doubt about it. I am happy to get my feet under me in a game.”