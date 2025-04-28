Blues return to Winnipeg looking for elusive road win in Game 5 of Western 1st Round

ST. LOUIS -- Jim Montgomery talked of the confidence the St. Louis Blues had coming back home early last week, despite being down 2-0 to the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference First Round.
"I think we held a majority of the lead both games in Winnipeg, so we felt we played well," Montgomery, the Blues coach, said after 5-1 win in Game 4 at Enterprise Center on Sunday that tied the best-of-7 series. "But we didn't feel we played to our identity for 60 minutes. So, it gave us confidence that we were able to play for 60 minutes, then we'd have success.
"It's a 2-out-of-3 [series] now. Both teams won on home ice. Now we have to go to Winnipeg and try to win one on the road."
The Blues will have to win at least once on the road to advance. They'll get their first chance in Game 5 at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, FDSNMW). The series shifts back to Winnipeg after St. Louis won its two home games by a 12-3 margin.
It had everyone get involved in the offense, something that will need to continue in Winnipeg. Ten Blues have at least two points in the series. Three of their defensemen have three points; Cam Fowler leads St. Louis with eight (one goal, seven assists) in four games.
"That's what we try to do," Blues defenseman Justin Faulk said after scoring his first goal of the postseason Sunday. "We've got a lot of [defensemen] that can skate and play, shoot pucks, make passes, whatever, guys that have played in the League a long time. It's an emphasis of ours to make sure we're skating and doing our part to help out and create offense as much as we can."