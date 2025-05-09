Wilson 'leads the charge' for Capitals in Game 2 win against Hurricanes

WASHINGTON – Tom Wilson vowed that the Washington Capitals would play better in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Then, he did his best to make sure they did.

The 31-year-old right wing did a little bit of everything from delivering big hits, making two potentially goal-saving shot blocks, assisting on the winning goal and scoring the clinching empty-netter in Washington’s 3-1 victory at Capital One Arena that evened the best-of-7 series.

“Obviously, he set the tone,” Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. “He’s our leader. He plays smart. He plays physical. He scored a big goal. And in the playoffs, you have to play like that.”

With Wilson leading the way, the Capitals rebounded from a 2-1 overtime loss in Game 1 on Tuesday and headed to Carolina for Game 3 on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS) feeling much better about themselves.

“It’s not a good feeling when you go home after Game 1 and you weren’t happy with the outcome, you weren’t happy with your effort,” Wilson said. “And with the group that we have, the ability to look at each other and demand more and know that the guy next to you is going to show up and give it is just a really cool thing. It’s a great thing to have as a team and I think for the most part we did a pretty good job with that.

“We knew we had to give more and be better.”

The Capitals knew the final score and the 1-0 lead they held after two periods in Game 1 were deceiving because they were thoroughly outplayed for long stretches. The Hurricanes outshot them 33-14 and had a 94-34 advantage in shot attempts, eventually wearing them down and winning on Jaccob Slavin’s goal 3:06 into overtime.

Washington was honest with itself about that after the game Tuesday and Wilson made clear the urgency of the situation Thursday morning by declaring, “Tonight needs to be the best game that we’ve played of the playoffs.”

Washington responded with a much better effort, being the aggressors more, particularly in the second period when it outshot Carolina 9-4 and took a 1-0 lead on Connor McMichael’s breakaway goal. Wilson set up John Carlson’s power-play goal that made it 2-0 at 1:54 of the third period with a slick pass across to the defenseman in the left circle for a shot inside the left post.