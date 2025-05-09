Thompson makes 27 saves, Capitals hold off Hurricanes, even Eastern 2nd Round series

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Connor McMichael and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals, who are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and the East and evened the best-of-seven series 1-1.

Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Frederik Andersen made 18 saves.

Game 3 will be in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

McMichael gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 2:16 of the second period. An attempted dump-in by Carolina’s Sean Walker hit Gostisbehere in the face and McMichael got the loose puck, skated in alone and scored on a wrist shot into the top right corner.

Carlson increased the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 1:54 of the third period when he scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass across the slot from Wilson.

Carolina was 19-for-19 on the penalty kill in the playoffs before Carlson’s goal.

Gostisbehere’s power-play goal pulled the Hurricanes within 2-1 at 9:26. Seth Jarvis’s shot was blocked by Carlson and the puck slid across the slot to Gostisbehere, who scored on a one-timer from the right circle.

Wilson scored into the empty net off a pass from Aliaksei Protas with 1:00 remaining for the 3-1 final.