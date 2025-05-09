WASHINGTON -- Logan Thompson made 27 saves, including 16 in the third period, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Capital One Arena on Thursday.
Thompson makes 27 saves, Capitals hold off Hurricanes, even Eastern 2nd Round series
Goaltender stops 16 shots in 3rd period, Wilson has goal, assist for Washington in Game 2 win
Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Connor McMichael and John Carlson also scored for the Capitals, who are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and the East and evened the best-of-seven series 1-1.
Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Frederik Andersen made 18 saves.
Game 3 will be in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
McMichael gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 2:16 of the second period. An attempted dump-in by Carolina’s Sean Walker hit Gostisbehere in the face and McMichael got the loose puck, skated in alone and scored on a wrist shot into the top right corner.
Carlson increased the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 1:54 of the third period when he scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass across the slot from Wilson.
Carolina was 19-for-19 on the penalty kill in the playoffs before Carlson’s goal.
Gostisbehere’s power-play goal pulled the Hurricanes within 2-1 at 9:26. Seth Jarvis’s shot was blocked by Carlson and the puck slid across the slot to Gostisbehere, who scored on a one-timer from the right circle.
Wilson scored into the empty net off a pass from Aliaksei Protas with 1:00 remaining for the 3-1 final.