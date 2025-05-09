Hurricanes ‘have to be better’ following loss in Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round

WASHINGTON -- The Carolina Hurricanes will go home with a split of the first two games in their Eastern Conference Second Round series against the Washington Capitals but were left wondering what might have been after a 3-1 loss in Game 2.

After outshooting Washington 33-14, tying it in the third period and winning 2-1 in overtime in Game 1 here on Tuesday, Carolina was unable to replicate that outcome at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously it’s great to come in here and get a win, but I think at the end of the day, I think we kind of feel like we definitely could have put a better effort forward there tonight and maybe gave ourselves a better chance of definitely winning the game," Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker said.

In Game 1, the Hurricanes had 94 shot attempts to 34 for the Capitals. The Game 2 disparity was 86-50 for Carolina, including 28-21 in shots on goal, with Washington blocking 33 shots and Logan Thompson stopping 27.

As in Game 1, the Capitals took a 1-0 lead in the second period. Walker’s entry attempt hit teammate Shayne Gostisbehere in the neck, and Washington forward Connor McMichael got the loose puck and scored on a breakaway.

“You don't really see that too often,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “But there was other plays that they could have scored [on], too, that would have made the game what it was. We have to be better, that's for sure. We knew it was going to be hard. Having said that, we were still right in the game.”