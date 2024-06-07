Bouchard focused on Cup, piling up points for Oilers entering Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Evan Bouchard is only the sixth defenseman in NHL history to have 20 assists in a Stanley Cup Playoff year.

The Edmonton Oilers defenseman is the third-fastest at the position in NHL history to reach 50 career playoff points (45 games), trailing Brian Leetch (41 games) and Bobby Orr (39 games).

His 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 18 playoff games this season give him 53 (13 goals, 40 assists) for his career, placing him third on the franchise’s postseason points list for defensemen, behind Paul Coffey (103) and Charlie Huddy (77).

At least that’s the candid opinion of Coffey, the Hockey Hall of Famer who is Edmonton’s assistant in charge of defensemen.

“None of those things matter,” Coffey told NHL.com Friday. “Not right now.

“Numbers are great, but the goal is bigger than that. He would be the first to tell you that. All that matters is what happens from here on in. Win four more games and then there’s plenty of time to look back at the stats.”

If anyone would know, it's Coffey.

No NHL defenseman has scored more points in a playoff year than Coffey, who had 37 (12 goals, 25 assists) in 18 games for the Oilers in 1985. The fact that he ranks second in regular-season points among defensemen with 1,531 (396 goals, 1,135 assists), behind Ray Bourque (1,579 points; 410 goals, 1,169 assists), only adds to his credibility as an authority on the subject.

“The thing about 1985, the only thing that mattered, was that we won the Stanley Cup,” Coffey said. “Evan feels the same way about this year. There will be plenty of time to look at numbers, stuff like that when it’s over.

“We have a chance at this. What matters is how he and we play moving forward.”

That quest officially starts when the Oilers meet the host Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).