'Stanley Cup Live Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka' pregame show returns

NEW YORK -- Stanley Cup Live presented by New Amsterdam Vodka, the live pregame show on the NHL’s YouTube channel, returns to the Stanley Cup Final. Hosted by NHL alumnus Jason Demers and Alexa Landestoy of NHL Network, the show will go live at 6:30 p.m. ET in each host city and will debut at Stanley Cup Final Media Day on June 7.

The hosts will be joined by famous fans and special guests as they preview each game of the Stanley Cup Final on-location in Sunrise, Florida and Edmonton. For more information and updates, follow @NHL and @NHLPR on social media. Stanley Cup Live is produced by NHL Productions.

Fans can tune in today at 11:45 a.m. ET and 1:45 p.m. ET on the NHL’s YouTube channel for a live look inside Stanley Cup Final Media Day. The hosts will be catching up with players from the two Stanley Cup Final teams at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers face off for the most coveted trophy in professional sports in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 8, on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Sportsnet, CBC and TVAS in Canada. For up-to-date information on the Stanley Cup Final, visit NHL.com and follow along on social media via the official hashtag #StanleyCup.