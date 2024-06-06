Draisaitl, Oilers legend Messier share longtime connection

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl was excited to meet Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mark Messier prior to being selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2014 NHL Draft, but the connection between the two predated that encounter.

During his playing days, Messier would go to Europe in the offseason and skate with a group of players that included Peter Draisaitl, Leon's father.

"I actually know him from my time in Mannheim when I was still quite young," Peter Draisaitl told NHL.com in Germany. "I played with his brother, Paul Messier, for a few years. Mark came over two or three times in the summer to visit his brother. That's when I got to know him."

Leon was a top prospect in 2014 and ran into Messier before he was selected No. 3 by the Oilers. Messier asked Draisaitl if he was related to Peter.

"I remember meeting 'Mess' before I got drafted, I guess they (Messier, Peter Draisaitl) practiced together back in the day," Leon said prior to departing to face the Florida Panthers in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final, starting with Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC). "I don't really remember what we talked about, it was 11 years ago, but it was certainly amazing meeting Mess and talking to him a little bit."

Peter was playing professionally in Germany when Messier was winning Stanley Cup championships with the Oilers (1984-85, 1987-88, 1990) and New York Rangers (1994). Leon Draisaitl was born in 1995, when Messier was in his 17th NHL season and fifth with New York.

Messier, who is currently a studio analyst with ABC and ESPN, will be part of the pre-and-postgame shows during the Stanley Cup Final.

"We practiced together a few times," Peter said. "I even got to play against him at the (1996) World Cup in Montreal. He wasn't there on his own, there were also a few players like Wayne Gretzky who were stumbling around. It was an absolute highlight for us back then."

Peter spent his entire 18-year career in Germany. He played for the Cologne Sharks of the German Elite League when Leon Draisaitl was born, and played five seasons with Paul Messier in Mannheim from 1984 to 1990.

"Unfortunately, we haven't had any contact for many years," Peter said of Mark Messier. "We're not great pals either as he has spent his life in Canada and the USA, and I've lived in Germany and Europe. But we respect each other, there has always been a certain affection."

Leon is after his first Stanley Cup title in his 10th NHL season.

A native of Cologne, Germany, he has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 18 games in the playoffs, second in the NHL trailing only teammate Connor McDavid. He had 106 points (41 goals, 65 assists) in 81 regular-season games.

A three-time 50-goal scorer, Draisaitl is sixth on the Oilers all-time scoring list (850 points in 719 games), three spots behind Messier (1,034 points in 851 games). Draisaitl has 347 goals and 503 assists in the regular season, and 105 points (41 goals, 64 assists) in 67 playoff games.

"Everyone in the family, his friends and acquaintances are very happy for him," Peter said. "We are also proud, but not just because he has now made it to the Stanley Cup Final; we have been for many years. That doesn't just change because he's now achieved great sporting success."

Leon grew up as one of the best youth players in Germany and moved to Canada to play with Prince Albert of the Western Hockey League when he was 16 years old. Peter, along with youth coach Frank Fischöder, were instrumental in his development.

"It's a long process," Peter said. "Back then, I didn't give it much thought and just let it go. It wasn't until the move to Canada, the three years of junior hockey, and being drafted so early by the Oilers that you had to start thinking about it. Of course, I had no idea it could go this far."

NHL.com/de independent correspondent Christian Rupp contributed to this report