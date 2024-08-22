Markstrom trade can help get Devils back to playoffs, Haula says

EDINA, Minn. -- Erik Haula believes the moves the New Jersey Devils made this offseason are enough for them to get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“I think ‘Fitzy’ (general manager Tom Fitzgerald) did a really good job of taking care of certain areas that we need to be better at,” the Devils forward said Wednesday at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer league featuring NHL and collegiate players with ties to Minnesota. “It all starts from there. And me and the other guys are sure excited to get started in a few weeks here.”
New Jersey (38-39-5), coming off a seventh-place finish in the Metropolitan Division and missing the playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons, made its biggest offseason splash by acquiring goalie Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 19 for defenseman Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Markstrom went 23-23-2 with a 2.78 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and two shutouts in 48 starts last season. Since 2019-20, the 34-year-old is fourth in the NHL in games played (256), tied with Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins for fourth in shutouts (17), and ranks sixth in saves (6,594), shots against (7,256) and wins (128).
The Devils used five goalies last season and allowed 3.43 goals per game, tied with the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators for the fifth-most in the NHL.
“Picking up ‘Marky’ was huge,” Haula said. “That’s the big one. We kind of needed that a little bit, just to be the backbone back there that we can trust night in and night out. He’s a proven pro, and then you have ‘Jakey’ (Jake Allen, acquired in a trade with Montreal on March 8) with him too, so it’s going to be a good one-two punch.”