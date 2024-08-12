Montes hoping success at Ohio State inspires more Venezuelans to play hockey

Forward had 18 points as freshman, would represent country 'if the opportunity presents itself one day'

Montes_OSU-2

© Ohio State

By Jon Paul Morosi / NHL.com International Special Correspondent

Max Montes is only beginning to realize his potential on the ice at Ohio State University.

The 20-year-old forward had 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 37 games as a freshman last season, primarily playing left wing, but coach Steve Rohlik believes Montes can handle the demands of playing center as a sophomore.

Montes also is thinking about his role in the larger hockey community as one of the most prominent Venezuelan-Americans in the sport.

"I'm very proud to be part Venezuelan," Montes said. "I'm very proud to have that Hispanic culture in me ... I want people to be confident that hockey is for everyone. It's a growing sport these days.

"As a family ... it's definitely something that's been in our mind and something we need to talk about."

Montes' father, Cesar, was born and raised in Venezuela. His mother, Amy, is from Greendale, Wisconsin. The couple met in Chile, where Cesar was a university student and Amy was working for Rockwell Automation.

Max and his siblings, Franklin and Sophia, grew up in Wisconsin. They have yet to visit Venezuela, but Max hopes to travel there one day. He's also hoping to play for Venezuela in the future at tournaments like the Amerigol LATAM Cup, a multidivision tournament that was established in 2018 with teams representing Latin American and Caribbean nations and has since grown to include teams from Africa, the Middle East and Europe. The NHL, NHL Players' Association and Florida Panthers support the tournament, which this year will be held Aug. 21-25 at Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Florida.

Montes_OSU-3

© Ohio State

"It's something that’s on my mind," Montes said of playing for Venezuela. "If the opportunity presents itself one day, it's definitely something I'll do. A year or two ago I remember seeing the Venezuelan national team [logo], and I was like, 'Wow, that is so cool. They actually have a national team. What if I'm playing on that one day, in front of my dad?'

"I can't even put into words what that would mean to my family and me. It's something really cool that hopefully one day happens."

Cesar grew up playing baseball in Venezuela, but his preferred sport changed after he brought his sons to a Milwaukee Admirals American Hockey League game when Max was in preschool.

"He'd never seen a hockey game in his life," Max said of his father. "He was like, 'Wow, this is the sport I should have been playing my whole life. This is the sport I want my kids to play.' Ever since that, he's immersed us in the hockey world."

Cesar and Amy enrolled their sons in a learn to skate program at Wilson Park Recreation Center in Milwaukee. Initially, Max needed some encouragement.

"I would be crying on the ice, wanting my mom and dad to hold my hand," he said. "Ever since, I fell in love with the game ... I can't imagine a life without hockey. I'm very thankful my parents decided to put me in at a young age."

Max also played basketball, football, golf and lacrosse growing up, but nothing compared to hockey. He idolized Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and sought to keep up with Franklin and his friends on the ice. Max credits his older brother, who will be a senior at the University of Wisconsin in the fall, for helping him improve and adapt to higher levels of competition.

By the time he finished his Milwaukee Jr. Admirals career, Max was the team's all-time leading scorer at the under-16 level with 206 points (100 goals, 106 assists) in 111 games.

Montes_OSU-1

© Ohio State

"Max is one of my favorite players that I've ever coached,” Jr. Admirals president of hockey operations Matt Murray said. "He was a young 2003 [birth year] and played up with his brother on the U-16s. He still led our team in scoring. He was a smart, cerebral player for us, a smaller kid who could make plays against juniors in high school."

After playing one game with Dubuque of the United States Hockey League in 2019-20, he joined the team full-time for the 2020-21 season. Kalle Larsson, Dubuque president of hockey operations at the time and now senior director of player development for the Edmonton Oilers, liked that Montes' versatility allowed him to play every forward role on the roster.

"He has a ton of skill, and he's really smart," said Kirk MacDonald, who coached Montes with Dubuque in 2022-23. "I think as he learns to manage the game, he's going to give himself a chance to play at the next level. He has elite skating ability. He can compete on every shift. He has a chance to play pro and have a good career."

Montes' transition to the USHL was challenging; he had 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 44 games in 2020-21. But he credited his three seasons with Dubuque with helping him become a more well-rounded player. He had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 60 games in 2021-22, and 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 59 games in 2022-23.

His first college season followed a similar pattern: he didn't produce many points early before playing his best hockey late in the season.

"You're stepping into the Big Ten, the best league in college hockey, and it takes a little while to find your footing," Rohlik said. "As the year went on, you could tell his maturity and confidence were growing. He had that swagger. ... You have to want to have the puck and be involved. He brings that small-area quickness, good hands and good offensive instincts."

Said Montes: "I figured out how I need to play, and that's use my speed a lot, move the puck quick, and be really agile. My game progressed to more of a 200-foot game. I got moved to center toward the end of the year. I love playing center. I love catching the puck in the middle with some speed."

He also loves playing college hockey, something he wanted to do since he was in first grade and his youth hockey team was chosen to play during intermission of a University of Wisconsin game.

Montes_OSU-4

© Ohio State

"I have the picture in my room from the Kohl Center,” he said. "It says everyone's name [who was] on the ice, like MAX MONTES. I've had that picture in my room for so long. Going to play at Wisconsin for the first time last year, it was like, 'Wow. This is crazy.'"

In different settings over the years, Montes has spoken with Hispanic teammates and opponents about their cultural connections. They'll talk about Latin American foods they enjoy; Max loves empanadas and arepas. He remembers a special Venezuelan chocolate milk that he enjoyed as a kid, often with pan de mantequilla (bread and butter).

Montes knows many young Hispanic hockey fans in Florida were drawn to the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup.

In the future, he hopes to see some of them on the ice.

"I hope everyone goes to one hockey game," he said. "Just tell me what you think. I know you're going to love the sport. There hasn't been one bad thing said by someone who's been to a hockey game."

