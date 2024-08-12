Montes hoping success at Ohio State inspires more Venezuelans to play hockey

Max Montes is only beginning to realize his potential on the ice at Ohio State University.

The 20-year-old forward had 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 37 games as a freshman last season, primarily playing left wing, but coach Steve Rohlik believes Montes can handle the demands of playing center as a sophomore.

Montes also is thinking about his role in the larger hockey community as one of the most prominent Venezuelan-Americans in the sport.

"I'm very proud to be part Venezuelan," Montes said. "I'm very proud to have that Hispanic culture in me ... I want people to be confident that hockey is for everyone. It's a growing sport these days.

"As a family ... it's definitely something that's been in our mind and something we need to talk about."

Montes' father, Cesar, was born and raised in Venezuela. His mother, Amy, is from Greendale, Wisconsin. The couple met in Chile, where Cesar was a university student and Amy was working for Rockwell Automation.

Max and his siblings, Franklin and Sophia, grew up in Wisconsin. They have yet to visit Venezuela, but Max hopes to travel there one day. He's also hoping to play for Venezuela in the future at tournaments like the Amerigol LATAM Cup, a multidivision tournament that was established in 2018 with teams representing Latin American and Caribbean nations and has since grown to include teams from Africa, the Middle East and Europe. The NHL, NHL Players' Association and Florida Panthers support the tournament, which this year will be held Aug. 21-25 at Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Florida.