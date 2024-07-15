Color of Hockey: Egypt program making huge strides on, off ice

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Egypt Ice Hockey, which hosted Egypt Ice Hockey Cares 2024, an event at an ice rink in a mall in Cairo for orphans, children displaced by regional conflicts and other youth on July 5.

Egypt Ice Hockey strives to be successful on the ice, as well as doing good deeds off it, in its homeland.

That’s why the program hosted Egypt Ice Hockey Cares 2024, a day of skating, face painting and other activities for more than 200 orphans, children displaced by regional conflicts and other youth at a rink in Sun City Mall in Cairo on July 5.

“Even though some of us live in the U.S., we have our roots here in Egypt and we always want to give back to the home country,” said Yasser Ahmed, an Egypt Ice Hockey managing member who lives in New Jersey. “The event went great. Everybody, as far as I can tell, had a great time. Just seeing the smiles on the kids that have never skated before, never really had a chance to see ice before, go out there and enjoy the few hours of ice time to get out of whatever hardship they’re going through.”