Luostarinen fine with flying under radar for Panthers in Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Eetu Luostarinen doesn't mind being overshadowed.

So, though the Florida Panthers forward appreciates coach Paul Maurice saying, "Eetu's not known around this league, but he should be," he is content to keep a lower profile behind the Panthers' bigger-name players in their rematch with the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

"I think it's just my personality, too," Luostarinen said. "I've got to get comfortable to be talking much. That's who I am. Going under the radar is what I like the most."

That shouldn't be a problem in this Cup Final, which Edmonton leads 1-0 heading into Game 2 at Rogers Place on Friday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX). There is plenty of star power on both sides, including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard for the Oilers and Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett for the Panthers.

Luostarinen has threatened to emerge from the usual anonymity provided by his third-line left wing role, though, with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 18 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That matches his total point production (also four goals, nine assists) in 40 games during the previous two postseasons, when he helped the Panthers reach the Cup Final in 2023 before losing the Vegas Golden Knights in five games and again last season, when they defeated the Oilers in seven games to win the Cup for the first time.

Luostarinen continues to do the little things such as sliding to block a Jake Walman slap shot off is right knee to prevent a potential goal in overtime of Game 1 of the Cup Final on Wednesday, one of his three blocks in 4-3 loss. But his increased offensive production playing with longtime center and fellow Finland native Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand, who was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on March 7, has drawn more attention to his well-rounded game.

"He does a lot of things right on the ice and you don't always see that on the score sheet," Lundell said. "He's very good on the penalty kill and he defends well and plays hard. But at the same time, he's very underrated.

"He's a skilled forward and, as we've been seeing lately, he can score come goals and make some plays."

All 13 of Luostarinen's points have come at even strength, which is tied for sixth in the playoffs. The 26-year-old is also tied for fourth in the NHL with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 11 road games.

Luostarinen's playoff outburst has come after he had only 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 80 games during the regular season -- down from 27 last season and a career-high 43 in 2023. So, what's changed?

"I think I've always had that offensive upside, but just now it's really going my way, a few bounces, too," he said. "It's just getting more confident with the puck and being able to make plays. Adding 'Marchy' too has helped bring that offensive side."

Marchand, a Stanley Cup winner with Boston in 2011 who is playing in his fourth Cup Final, has brought out the best in Luostarinen and Lundell since joining them on Florida's third line.

Marchand, a veteran of 16 NHL seasons with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 18 playoff games, has been impressed by Luostarinen's ability make an impact in multiple ways.