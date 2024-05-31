Oilers striving for 'full 60 minutes' against Stars in Game 5

DALLAS -- The Edmonton Oilers were understandably very happy with the way they rebounded from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Dallas Stars 5-2 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday.

But Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch was looking at the big picture. Or at least a full game.

“One thing we need to clean up is just having a full 60 minutes,” he said Thursday, one day before the Oilers played the Stars in Game 5 of their best-of-7 series at American Airlines Center in Dallas (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). The series is tied 2-2.

“Each team has been having their roller-coaster moments where they’ve played really well and where they can’t generate much.”

Indeed, those moments have been massive fixtures in this series. Scoring surges, or droughts, one team taking over for 10 minutes or a period, maybe even a little more, and then the opposition swinging it the other way.

It's a game of ups and downs, and the Stars and Oilers are just trying to ride them and swing the advantage back to their respective side as quickly as possible.

“In basketball you can call a timeout. In hockey they’re really, really valuable," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "You need them for coach’s challenges potentially and if you use it up, you’re not allowed to use it. It’s usually on the group to find a way, a big save, a momentum-changing shift.

“You’re going to have some momentum changes in this series because you have two high-scoring teams that don’t need a lot of room, time or looks to score.”