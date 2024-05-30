Oilers score 5 straight, defeat Stars to even Western Final

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2. Game 5 will be in Dallas on Friday.

Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm, Mattias Janmark and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division. Connor McDavid had three assists, and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Wyatt Johnston and Esa Lindell scored, and Jamie Benn had two assists for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves.

Dallas took a 1-0 lead on the first shot of the game 58 seconds into the first period. Johnston skated into a lofted pass from Benn just inside the blue line before beating Skinner glove side from the left circle.

Lindell made it 2-0 at 5:29 with a wrist shot from the left point that deflected in off the back of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

McLeod, who was a healthy scratch in Game 3, cut it to 2-1 at 13:30. He lifted in a puck at the right post after Oettinger couldn't cover the rebound of Corey Perry's shot from the right circle.

It was the first point of the playoffs for both McLeod and Perry, who had been a healthy scratch the previous five games.

Bouchard tied it 2-2 at 16:17 of the first, scoring into an open net after a shot by McDavid produced a big rebound off Oettinger's left pad.

With 1:20 left the first period, Oettinger dropped his stick and had it knocked behind him, but its positioning along the goal line allowed it to stop a redirection from McDavid.

However, Janmark put Edmonton ahead 3-2 at 14:31 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Connor Brown for a short-handed goal.

Draisaitl scored 51 seconds later to make it 4-2. Following a giveaway by the Stars in the neutral zone, Draisaitl initiated a give-and-go with Zach Hyman before beating Oettinger blocker side from all alone in front.

Ekholm scored into an empty net from his own zone at 18:07 of the third period for the 5-2 final.

Stars defenseman Chris Tanev left with a lower-body injury in the second period and did not return.