Oilers ‘happy with the split’ in Dallas entering Game 3 of Western Final

DALLAS -- Having slept on it, the Edmonton Oilers left here in a better mood Sunday than they were the night before after losing Game 2 of the Western Conference Final 3-1 to the Dallas Stars.

The Oilers are returning to Edmonton with their coveted split after winning the opening game of the series 3-2 in double overtime on Thursday. Edmonton has home-ice advantage tied 1-1 in the best-of-7 series with Game 3 at Rogers Place on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX) and Game 4 on Wednesday.

“This gives us an opportunity to make the most of our home games,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said prior to departing for Edmonton on Sunday. “They were very tight games, really one-goal games both of them, so it’s going to be a tight series just like the last one was.”

Edmonton is 4-2 at Rogers Place in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and doesn’t have to win another game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas if they can win all three games of the series at home.

The Oilers will be backed by a boisterous crowd and coach Kris Knoblauch will be able to dictate the line matchups with last change.

“We’re in a good position,” Knoblauch said. “Before the series started if someone said that we’re going to be 1-1 coming into our building, we would have been happy. But when you win the first one, you always want to win the next one. It’s nice that we’re going to go back to Edmonton and play in front of our crowd at home, it’s going to be tough whether we’re playing them at home or on the road, so we just carry on.”

Edmonton is facing a different style of opponent in the conference final than it did in the first and second rounds. The Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings in five games and then the Vancouver Canucks in seven to book a spot in the conference final for the second time in three seasons.

Both the Kings and Canucks were big, heavy, physical teams, while the Stars are a strong skating team that transition the puck up the ice quickly. The physicality Edmonton faced in the first two rounds has not been as extensive in the first two games against Dallas, and so far, the series has been fast paced.

“They’re a fast team, they like to play on the go,” Nurse said. “They like to push the pace on transition, and for us, we have to be on our toes. They obviously have a lot of depth throughout their lineup and a lot of depth that can skate, and they make you pay when you’re not on top of your game. So, you just adjust as each team comes and as each series goes.”