Draisaitl at 'another level' for Oilers heading into Game 3 of Western Final

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl topped Stu MacGregor’s wish list for the Edmonton Oilers with the third pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, but the Oilers needed to wait to see if the Buffalo Sabres passed on him at No. 2.

The Oilers director of scouting at the time, MacGregor had seen Draisaitl up close during his junior days with Prince Albert of the Western Hockey League and, along with general manager Craig MacTavish, decided the native of Cologne, Germany was the most talented forward available that year.

“For us, ‘Mac’ wanted a forward; we had taken (defenseman) Darnell Nurse the year before in the first round and we wanted to get a good forward that year,” MacGregor said. “He was just a big, powerful guy with great hands that could really handle the puck and control the puck and hold the puck. I don’t know if I’d ever seen a guy make plays on his backhand and receive pucks on his backhand the way he did. He made amazing plays with the puck on his backhand.”

Draisaitl had 105 points (38 goals, 67 assists) in 64 games for Prince Albert in his 2013-2014 draft season. The previous season, as a 17-year-old, Draisaitl had 58 points (21 goals, 37 assists) in 64 games for Prince Albert.

“His shot was good, but I think it’s really developed since his draft year,” MacGregor said. “He shot it well, but in my mind, he was more of a set-up guy in those days when he was coming through the junior ranks. We wanted a forward and it was between him or Sam Reinhart. We had Leon ranked ahead of Reinhart, but we were picking No. 3 and had to see what Buffalo was going to do.”

Buffalo took Reinhart, who is now with the Florida Panthers and making a strong contribution to their 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff run.

Draisaitl, however, reached another level. He has more points than any other player chosen in the 2014 draft with 850 (347 goals, 503 assists) in 719 regular-season games ahead of Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak who was selected No. 25 and has 727 points (348 goals, 379 assists) in 674 games.

“I met with him (MacGregor) a couple of times and had the usual pre-draft conversations,” Draisaitl said. “I got a sense I was pretty high up on their list and as it moved along it got more serious and you could tell they liked me as a player, and I had a lot conversations with him.”

Draisaitl has five 100-plus point seasons and scored at least 50 goals three times with the Oilers. He won the Art Ross Trophy as the League’s leading scorer in 2020 with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in 71 games and won the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player and the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding players as voted on by his peers that season.