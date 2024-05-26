Slumping Pavelski remains key for Stars heading into Game 3 of Western Final

DALLAS -- It was Friday, the day after the Dallas Stars lost 3-2 in double overtime in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. Each player who had battled the Edmonton Oilers stayed off the ice for an optional practice.
Except one.
The 39-year-old forward is in the Western Conference Final for the seventh time, trying to make the Stanley Cup Final for the third time, trying to win the Cup for the first time.
He had appeared in his 196th game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, passing his former San Jose Sharks teammate Patrick Marleau for most playoff games without a championship.
He had scored 74 goals in the playoffs in his NHL career, most among players without a championship and most among active players. But even though he had nine goals in 14 playoff games last season and 27 goals in 82 games in the regular season, he had only one goal in 14 games on this run at that point.
Asked why he was on the ice, he showed why he made the NHL as a seventh-round pick (No. 205) in the 2003 NHL Draft, why he made himself a star and why he continues to contribute to the Stars even amid his scoring struggles.
“I believe I have probably more to give,” Pavelski said. “There’s certain areas of my game that have been fine and good and certain areas that need to improve. So, at the end of the day, there’s no excuses for me that way.
“It’s about finding it and wanting it. This is a great time of the season to be playing. It’s not all about rest, as much as you get. There’s still times where you’ve got to push and get some reps in, and it’s just probably wanting more out there. We all do.”
Pavelski was out early for an optional morning skate Saturday, working on his craft. As he has done for many years, he camped in front of the net and deflected puck after puck after puck as a teammate took shot after shot after shot from the point.