Hintz could return for Stars in Game 3 of Western Conference Final

DALLAS -- Roope Hintz could return for the Dallas Stars when they play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday.

Hintz, Dallas' first-line center, has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury he sustained in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Colorado Avalanche on May 13. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 postseason games and is a key part of the Stars' top power-play unit and penalty kill.

“[He’s] traveling. Going to pregame skate tomorrow and I would call him a game-time decision. I’m optimistic he’s going to play on this trip, for sure,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He was close (to returning for Game 2), skated at the morning skate. I think had it been a Game 7, he probably would have played.”

Dallas has gone 1-for-10 on the power play without Hintz in the lineup, including 0-for-5 in their Game 1 loss to the Oilers and 0-for-1 in their Game 2 win. The penalty kill is 3-for-3 without Hintz so far against the Oilers, who have the League’s best power play among the teams still playing in the postseason (34.9%).

“He’s not [Connor] McDavid, but what would they be if they took their first-line center out of their lineup? What would the [New York] Rangers be if you took [Mika] Zibanejad out of the lineup? It’s fairly obvious,” DeBoer said prior to Game 2. “He’s big, he skates. He’s a 200-foot player. He’s one of our best defensive players, one of our best penalty killers. He creates offense, he’s physical.”