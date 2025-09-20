Oilers unveil new tan 3rd jerseys for this season 

Edmonton will wear sweaters in 7 games during year

Oilers alternate jerseys

© Edmonton Oilers

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Edmonton’s jerseys went in for an oil change.

On Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers unveiled new alternate jerseys for this season on social media.

The tan jerseys feature "Oilers" written on the crest with the "s" written as an oil drop. A patch of an oil drop is also sewn on the back hem.

A shoulder patch with "Oil Country" and "EDM 1979" written around an oil tower honors Edmonton’s oil industry.

"Let's go Oilers" is written on the jersey’s collar.

The Oilers will sport the jerseys in seven games this season, five at home and two away. The jerseys will make their debut against the Utah Mammoth at Rogers Place on Oct. 28.

Edmonton, which has lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers each of the past two seasons, hosts the Calgary Flames in its season opener on Oct. 8.

